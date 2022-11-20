Smothering Cowboys Defense Controlling Vikings

In a meeting between two of the NFC's top teams, the Dallas Cowboys had a lead over the Minnesota Vikings ... and they keep building on it.

It's now 30-3 early in the third after Dallas was up 23-3 at halftime.

The Dallas defense got off to a strong start after struggles a week ago. Micah Parsons's fumble-forcing sack, which was then recovered by the Cowboys, set the tone.

After holding Dallas to a field goal following the fumble, the Vikings passing game answered with a field goal of their own. Cousins completed three of his seven passes for 28 yards as the Dallas secondary kept Minnesota out of the endzone.

The Cowboys' offense responded, riding the legs of Tony Pollard to the goalline before the returning Ezekiel Elliott punched it in for a one-yard touchdown run.

Clinging to a 10-3 lead, the Dallas defense got their offense the ball back with a chance to extend their lead. Two critical third-down conversions, one by Zeke on third and one, the other by a Prescott run on 3rd & 6, kept the drive alive before a penalty derailed it all. A Brett Maher 53-yard field goal extended the Cowboys' lead to 13-3.

With another scoreless drive from the Vikings as Dallas forced a three-and-out, the Cowboys started to assert their dominance as they pounded the Vikings' defense with the running game before finishing the drive as Dak Prescott found Pollard in the flats before he took it 30 yards untouched for a touchdown.

The Cowboys are playing complementary football, getting the defense off the field while controlling the ball and clock on offense. Dallas rushed 108 yards on 24 attempts, led by Pollard with 57 yards on 10 carries. At the same time, Prescott threw for 141 yards with a touchdown.

The 20-points-or-so deficit is nothing new for the Vikings after coming back from 20 points against the Bills a week ago. In contrast, the Cowboys gave up a 14-point fourth-quarter lead over the Packers.

Judging by the end of the first half, which saw the Cowboys' defense produce another stop before the offense set up a 60-yard field goal, the Cowboys look determined not to repeat last week.

