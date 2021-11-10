Deion 'Impressive' in TCU Coach Interview

Sanders reportedly had a first interview with TCU on Monday and made a positive impression.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys star and Hall-of-Fame cornerback Deion Sanders is reportedly in the running to make the leap from being the current Jackson State head football coach to taking over the program at TCU following the departure of long-time head coach Gary Patterson.

“I’m not saying he is going to get the job, not saying he’s the leading candidate at this point,” a source told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, which noted that Sanders engaged in a first interview for the Horned, “but he is in the mix. He was impressive.”

Sanders is in his second season as head coach of Jackson State after beginning his coaching career - amid controversy - at the high school level in 2012, when he ran his own school, Prime Prep Academy. He made the move to Jackson State from Trinity Christian School in Texas where he served as offensive coordinator from 2017-2020.

Per the Star-Telegram report, TCU is also pursuing Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Louisiana’s Billy Napier, SMU’s Sonny Dykes and Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. The Horned Frogs at one point were connected to Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, but there is no longer a connection there.

Sanders, 54, has developed roots in Texas as a result of his Super Bowl days with the Cowboys. Also known for successful stints with the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers, the colorful Sanders - who enjoyed the nickname "Prime Time'' during his 14 years in the NFL - is arguably the greatest cornerback in league history. He was inducted into Canton and into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!