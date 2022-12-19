How serious is the injury to Leighton Vander Esch? The Dallas Cowboys await an MRI on Monday for the results.

As much of a heartbreaker as the Sunday loss at Jacksonville is for the Dallas Cowboys on a mixed-bag day (as other results mean the Cowboys clinch a playoff spot), another wave of news is coming after an injury to starting inside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch awaits an MRI on what the team says is a neck injury.

"I think everybody's concerned based on his history," coach Mike McCarthy said.

The former first-round pick of the Cowboys has a history of neck injuries but this year has been playing at a high level. Vander Esch entered Sunday's game with 90 tackles and as McCarthy said, "Look at how we played last week when he was a huge factor in his play. 14 tackles and all those things."

In the absence of Vander Esch, the Cowboys called upon rookie Damone Clark. Clark returned to the football field this season after spinal fusion surgery; since returning, he has shown flashes. In six games, Clark has recorded 26 tackles while forcing two fumbles. Another young player, Jabril Cox, could now factor into the linebackers group along with Anthony Barr and of course Micah Parsons.

“I ain’t going to speak on nothing until I know what’s up,'' said teammate DeMarcus Lawrence. "Prayers up to my dawg, Leighton. I hope you get well soon.”

The Cowboys should know more on Monday regarding the status of Vander Esch as they begin preparation for Saturday's game against the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (13-1).

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!