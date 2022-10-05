FRISCO - "I was shocked!''

That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft.

“My family is big on faith and big on Christ,’’ Clark told us then. “Everything happens for a reason. When I found out I was shocked, but I couldn’t even cry. I couldn’t even be mad about it because I know everything happens for a reason.

“I’m happy they did find it.’’

And now? Another round of "shock,'' in a positive way. And another round of "happy,'' as the Dallas Cowboys rookie - who to open training camp in Oxnard was moved to the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list - now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.

There are no guarantees here, not for this season; his activation opens up a 21-day window for a decision to be made. (Additionally, it could be argued that the Micah Parsons-led linebackers room is not where this roster needs a boost.) But to the credit of the Cowboys organization, they've been on top of this issue from the very beginning. The team of doctors working at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis who discovered a herniated disc that would require surgery - and that could cause the second-round prospect to drop to Dallas in Round 5 - was led by Dr. Andrew Clavenna.

He happens to be one of the Cowboys team physicians. So it was the Cowboys - the same team that would end up drafting the LSU star in what might be a late-round steal - who were forced to inform him of his condition.

“I was shocked,’’ Clark said. “I was like ‘Whoa, maybe you all got the wrong person.’’'

Little wonder Clark would think that. He's never missed a game in his football career. And now? Maybe he won't miss the entire 2022 NFL season while in rehab.

The Cowboys had stated they "absolutely'' believe he could get on the field this year. So far, Clark has been in the weight room and on the practice field while avoiding contact, mostly just trying to mirror the footwork of his teammates who are fully practicing.

Clark said at camp that he doesn't want to “think too far down the line'' regarding a timetable. And coach Mike McCarthy did the same.

“I understand the excitement and all of that, but I think learning from Leighton’s situation, there’s a timeline,’’ McCarthy said then. “He won’t play too early, I’ll say that. ... It just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to try to go too fast. He’ll be getting plenty of time to heal.’’

Clark also mentions the road traveled by Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch as part of the reason he believes landing with Dallas is "fate.''

“That’s what made me even more comfortable is because I know Leighton had the same injury and Leighton is back on the field playing, and still playing at a really high level,’’ Clark said. “My confidence level is just so high.''

Vander Esch did indeed undergo a similar surgery. He and others have bonded with Clark, who says the Cowboys have already embraced him like "family.''

“I know they won’t put me in harm’s way,’’ he said. “Whenever they tell me I can go and if I feel good, I can go. ... I’m not mad about it. I’m just happy they found it and Dallas still picked me.

“I’m happy to be here.’’

