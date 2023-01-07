'Love You Boys!' Cowboys, NFL to Honor Damar Hamlin as Bills Make IR Move

The Dallas Cowboys and the NFL will be demonstrating league-wide support for the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin during Week 18 action on Saturday and Sunday.

As the Buffalo Bills get good news on the health of safety Damar Hamlin, the Dallas Cowboys and the NFL will be demonstrating league-wide support for the fallen player during Week 18 action on Saturday and Sunday, the league announced.

Said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, citing the league's schedule-shuffling in the wake of Hamlin's injury: "This is a critical time. Home-field advantages that are earned by how your team has played over the year, these are all very valuable things - that have no use ... right now. (They should not be) considered (and not) be confused (in compared to) sensitivity with the injuries of Hamlin at all.”

Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest on the field in the recent "Monday Night Football'' game in Cincinnati, is now communicating with doctors and also conducted a video call with his teammates on the Bills, who have moved him to IR while at the same time rallying around him with a "Play for 3'' (his jersey number) theme.

"Love you boys!'' Hamlin said in his team call.

And he's about to feel the love in return.

While the release says all 32 teams have the "option" and are "encouraged" to follow through with the demonstration of support, it's a safe bet that all organizations will be honoring Hamlin through this set of plans ...

1. Pregame Moment of Support

Instead of a moment of silence, Hamlin's incredible recovery is deserving of a moment of applause and support prior to the national anthem as he continues to heal after suffering from cardiac arrest on Monday.

The announcement in the stadium during this moment will read as follows:

"Throughout the week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

"The (team name) ask you to join us in a moment of support and love Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight."

2. Field Painting

Each hosting team has the option to honor Hamlin's No. 3 jersey by outlining the "3" in the numbers on the 30-yard line in either red or blue.

3. Pregame Shirts

Players will have the option to wear black t-shirts with the message "Love for Damar 3" across the chest. For Bills team members, this shirt will be royal blue.

Buffalo staff and team personnel with a "3" stitched into the hats as well.

The Bills players will also have a No. 3 jersey patch for Week 18.

The Bills (12-3) are set to finish out the regular season with some emotional momentum headed into the playoffs, as they host the New England Patriots (8-8) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. CT. The playoff-bound Cowboys play at Washington in the late-afternoon slot.

