Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Poe Off PUP

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' front office executed a flurry of Tuesday afternoon moves from here inside The Star in Frisco, all three of them involving the big guys in the line.

Most newsworthy, the injury-waiver release of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a rather complicated transaction that leaves him with his $3 million signing bonus but none of the rest of his deal - with Cowboys sources telling CowboysSI.com that following his recovery from tendon-quad surgery, they'd like to try to bring him back in 2021.

READ MORE: Sources: Cowboys Cut Injured DT McCoy But 'Mutual Interest in Having Him Back

Secondly, they made a move with another planned starter at defensive tackle with the activation off of PUP of Dontari Poe, who like McCoy was a big get in NFL free agency this offseason. 

The Cowboys do not have a training camp workout scheduled for Wednesday, but the wide-bodied Poe should be on the field to make his Dallas debut on Thursday, as will another D-line newcomer, former Vikings star Everson Griffen. Even with McCoy no longer available, the Cowboys boast a re-build defensive line with star quality and Pro Bowl resumes, led by DeMarcus Lawrence but also featuring Griffen, Poe and Aldon Smith.

READ MORE: Greeting Griffen: 'Next Step' For Cowboys D-Lineman Starts Now

READ MORE: Cowboys Bringing In OTs for Tryouts

And finally, because Dallas is presently thin at offensive tackle - largely due to La'el Collins not yet being in playing shape, the Cowboys have signed street free agent Pace Murphy to help out, at least for camp.

