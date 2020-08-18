Cowboys Make 3 Roster Moves, Including Poe Off PUP

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' front office executed a flurry of Tuesday afternoon moves from here inside The Star in Frisco, all three of them involving the big guys in the line.

Most newsworthy, the injury-waiver release of defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, a rather complicated transaction that leaves him with his $3 million signing bonus but none of the rest of his deal - with Cowboys sources telling CowboysSI.com that following his recovery from tendon-quad surgery, they'd like to try to bring him back in 2021.

Secondly, they made a move with another planned starter at defensive tackle with the activation off of PUP of Dontari Poe, who like McCoy was a big get in NFL free agency this offseason.

The Cowboys do not have a training camp workout scheduled for Wednesday, but the wide-bodied Poe should be on the field to make his Dallas debut on Thursday, as will another D-line newcomer, former Vikings star Everson Griffen. Even with McCoy no longer available, the Cowboys boast a re-build defensive line with star quality and Pro Bowl resumes, led by DeMarcus Lawrence but also featuring Griffen, Poe and Aldon Smith.

And finally, because Dallas is presently thin at offensive tackle - largely due to La'el Collins not yet being in playing shape, the Cowboys have signed street free agent Pace Murphy to help out, at least for camp.