Greeting Griffen: 'Next Step' For Cowboys D-Lineman Starts Now

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy got sick of having Everson Griffen on the other team's sideline - part of the reason the Pro Bowl defensive end will today be on the Dallas Cowboys sideline.

"He was always a primary focus for us offensively going up against him,'' said coach McCarthy of his days in Green Bay, opposing division rival Minnesota and Griffen twice a year. "He's a relentless player. He brings it every down. Has great passion for the game."

That passion takes the field for the first time at training camp today, as Griffen, 32, passed his COVID-19 tests over the weekend, was watching from the side on Monday, and is expected to slide right into the top of the D-line rotation soon.

On Monday morning, we asked the coach about Griffen’s status, and McCarthy replied that the defensive end “went through some conditioning (Monday). We are looking to make the next step.”

McCarthy said it's a "process'' and declined to specify a timetable on readiness. But it's coming, and the coach knows what's coming: In 20 games against the Packers, Griffen piled up 11.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits and 53 tackles.

Griffen's one-year deal (with a base of $3 million and roster bonuses that could take his 2020 salary to $6 million) allows Griffen a re-boot, for even though he was effective for the Vikings last year with eight sacks, his self-admitted behavioral issues cloud his resume. Yet we're told that Vikings teammates and coaches adore him - and it's clear new Dallas assistant George Edward, for six years Griffen's coordinator in Minnesota - helped Cowboys management see the light.

Said Griffen via social media: “Cowboys Nation, I’m here, baby. It’s time to get back on the grind. I’m excited to be with my teammates. I’m excited about this new journey. I’m excited about working towards going and get this championship. It’s that time to grind. It’s that time to learn. It’s that time to go get it. Can’t wait, Cowboys Nation. Let’s go!”

READ MORE: Cowboys Release DE To Make Room For Everson Griffen

READ MORE: BREAKING - Cowboys Gerald McCoy Out For Year With Quad Tendon Tear

The four-time Pro Bowler arrives just in time to help a reconfigured D-line that includes DeMarcus Lawrence., Dontari Poe and Aldon Smith - and is without Gerald McCoy, who sustained a season-ending injury in Monday's workout.

"I can't say enough about Everson Griffen," McCarthy said. "He's extremely excited," McCarthy said. "He's a big personality, so I think he's gonna be a great addition to our football team."