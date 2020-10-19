SI.com
Cowboys Make Roster Moves With Dak & Vander Esch

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - Just because they are "expected'' doesn't mean they aren't "newsworthy.'' And so, yes, the Monday afternoon moves on official regarding Dak Prescott and Leighton Vander Esch merit our attention.

As they fortify the roster for the Monday night game with the Cardinals here at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys executed a handful of roster moves. At the top of the pecking order comes QB Prescott, moved to injured reserve following season-ending ankle surgery.

But next in the pecking order, especially as the 2-3 Cowboys try to even their record tonight and strengthen their lead in the NFC East by strengthening their defense? That would be the activation of the linebacker Vander Esch, who sustained a broken collarbone in Week 1 but who sources tell us is expected to play and start tonight against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys also placed defensive tackle Trysten Hill on IR due to his season-ending knee injury. The Cowboys have filled that spot by signing defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad to the roster.

READ MORE: How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals

READ MORE: Locked On Cowboys: How To Stop Kyler's Cardinals

READ MORE: Cowboys Changes: What Would Jimmy Do?

Other roster shuffles on Monday include the Cowboys moving up two players from the practice squad, one of whom may figure prominently in the effort to curtain Arizona QB Kyler Murray. Safety Stephen Parker has vaulted from being an unknown practice-squad kid to a player who participated in about one-third of the snaps in last week's win over the Giants. Additionally, with Dallas thin on the offensive line, the Cowboys have again elevated center Marcus Henry for tonight.

