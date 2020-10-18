How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals

After securing their second win of the season against the New York Giants last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are back on top of the NFC East division. On Monday night, they will have a chance to extend that division lead, when Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Arizona Cardinals come to AT & T Stadium.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Cowboys 2-3, Cardinals 3-2

Date/Time: Monday, October 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: AT & T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV, ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)

Lead Official: Clete Blakeman

Moneyline: ARI: (-142), DAL: (+120)

Spread: ARI: -2.5 (-110), DAL: +2.5 (-110)

Total: 54 – Over: (-120) Under: (+100)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

TE Blake Bell

DE DeMarcus Lawrence

DE Dorance Armstrong

DE Everson Griffin

DL Tyrone Crawford

DB Trevon Diggs

Cardinals

S Budda Baker

S Chris Banjo

LB Kyle Fitts

LB Dennis Gardeck

LB Jordan Hicks

LB Devon Kennard

DL Rashard Lawrence

OL J.R. Sweezy

OL D.J. Humphries

DL Jordan Phillips

Quotable: "Dak definitely is special,'' Zeke said. "But we have a lot of pieces in this offense, and Andy has played at a high level in this league. So I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”