How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals
Mike Fisher
After securing their second win of the season against the New York Giants last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are back on top of the NFC East division. On Monday night, they will have a chance to extend that division lead, when Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Arizona Cardinals come to AT&T Stadium.
In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.
Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Arizona Cardinals
Current Records: Cowboys 2-3, Cardinals 3-2
Date/Time: Monday, October 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Streaming: Fubo TV, ESPN Plus
TV: ESPN
Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)
Lead Official: Clete Blakeman
Moneyline: ARI: (-142), DAL: (+120)
Spread: ARI: -2.5 (-110), DAL: +2.5 (-110)
Total: 54 – Over: (-120) Under: (+100)
Injuries ...
Cowboys:
- TE Blake Bell
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence
- DE Dorance Armstrong
- DE Everson Griffin
- DL Tyrone Crawford
- DB Trevon Diggs
Cardinals
- S Budda Baker
- S Chris Banjo
- LB Kyle Fitts
- LB Dennis Gardeck
- LB Jordan Hicks
- LB Devon Kennard
- DL Rashard Lawrence
- OL J.R. Sweezy
- OL D.J. Humphries
- DL Jordan Phillips
Quotable: "Dak definitely is special,'' Zeke said. "But we have a lot of pieces in this offense, and Andy has played at a high level in this league. So I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”