SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

How to Watch: Cowboys vs Cardinals

Mike Fisher

After securing their second win of the season against the New York Giants last Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are back on top of the NFC East division. On Monday night, they will have a chance to extend that division lead, when Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and the Arizona Cardinals come to AT&T Stadium.

READ MORE: Cowboys 1st & 10: Life Without Dak Prescott

READ MORE: Source On Rumor: Broncos Safety Justin Simmons to Cowboys?

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Cowboys 2-3, Cardinals 3-2

Date/Time: Monday, October 19 at 7:15 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV, ESPN Plus

TV: ESPN

Radio: 105.3 The Fan (featuring our own Mike Fisher)

Lead Official: Clete Blakeman

Moneyline: ARI: (-142), DAL: (+120)

Spread: ARI: -2.5 (-110), DAL: +2.5 (-110)

Total: 54 – Over: (-120) Under: (+100)

Injuries ...

Cowboys:

  • TE Blake Bell
  • DE DeMarcus Lawrence
  • DE Dorance Armstrong
  • DE Everson Griffin
  • DL Tyrone Crawford
  • DB Trevon Diggs

Cardinals

  • S Budda Baker
  • S Chris Banjo
  • LB Kyle Fitts
  • LB Dennis Gardeck
  • LB Jordan Hicks
  • LB Devon Kennard
  • DL Rashard Lawrence
  • OL J.R. Sweezy 
  • OL D.J. Humphries
  • DL Jordan Phillips

READ MORE: Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

Quotable: "Dak definitely is special,'' Zeke said. "But we have a lot of pieces in this offense, and Andy has played at a high level in this league. So I think we should still be one of the best offenses in the league.”

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 1st & 10: Life Without Dak

Why the Dallas Cowboys can still make a run without QB1 Dak Prescott, plus an NFL Week 6 Monday Night Cardinals preview

Matthew Postins

Cowboys Ex David Irving Gets Raiders Tryout

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving Wanted His NFL Reinstatement Ruling To Come This Month - And Now He's Got His Wish ... and A Meeting With the Raiders

Mike Fisher

Locked On Cowboys Pod: How Good With Dalton?

Locked On Cowboys Pod: How Far Can Dak Replacement QB Andy Dalton Take Dallas? We Talk About Answers Ahead Of Monday Night's Week 6 Game With Arizona

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Weekend Practice Report: 'Lights Out' Gregory & 'Arrows Up' Vander Esch

Leighton Vander Esch is 'Arrows Up' and Randy Gregory is 'Lights Out!'; Weekend Practice Report For NFL Week 6 Vs. Cardinals On Monday Night

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys' Key to Victory vs. Arizona Cardinals: Ezekiel Elliott

Monday marks Dallas' first game without Dak Prescott as starting quarterback since the end of the 2015 season. And the Cowboys' key to victory? Ezekiel Elliott

BriAmaranthus

Whitt's End: Can Cowboys QB Dak Really Be 'Better & Stronger'?

Whitt's End: Can Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Really Comeback 'Better & Stronger'? DFW Sports Notebook

Richie Whitt

NFL Week 6: Why Cowboys Rookie QB DiNucci Gets First-Team Snaps

NFL Week 6: Why Is Dallas Cowboys Rookie QB Ben DiNucci Getting First-Team Snaps? And With Dak Prescott Out, What Happens If He Has To Play?

Matthew Postins

Source Clears Up NFL Trade Rumor: Broncos Safety Justin Simmons to Cowboys?

NFL Trade Rumor: Is There A Deal To Send Denver Broncos Safety Justin Simmons to the Dallas Cowboys Being Discussed? An NFL Source Clears Up The Gossip

Mike Fisher

Betting Odds: Why Are Cowboys Underdogs to Cardinals?

NFL Betting Odds: Dallas Cowboys Underdogs vs. Arizona Cardinals - My best bet? The OVER.

BriAmaranthus

Cowboys Practice Report: Vander Esch On Field, Dak at The Star

Our Dallas Cowboys Practice and Injury Report For Thursday Ahead of The NFL Week 6 Monday Visit From Arizona: 'Full Workout' For Vander Esch

Mike Fisher