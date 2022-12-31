Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard could very well leave for more money in free agency. But where does this leave rookie running back Malik Davis, who impressed in small spurts during Thursday's 27-13 win over the Tennessee Titans?

Dallas Cowboys standout running Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday night's 27-13 road over the Tennessee Titans due to a thigh injury. But the sloppy win might’ve given Cowboys fans a glimpse of what the future could look like in the backfield should he choose a different path.m



Despite what could've be a bleak preview of the Cowboys offense next season should Pollard sign elsewhere in free agency, it was impossible to ignore the explosiveness of rookie running back Malik Davis.



Davis took his biggest opportunity thus far as a pro and literally ran with it. The stats - 10 carries for 39 yards and two catches for 23 yards - are understandably easy to gloss over, but Davis passed the eye test while posting career-high marks for rush attempts, rush yards and receiving yards.



He also led the Cowboys in rushing, as starting running back Ezekiel Elliott got just 37 yards on nine fewer carries than Davis. But Elliott praised the rookie after the biggest night of his young career, as Davis provided a few big plays for a Dallas offense that felt stuck at times, especially on the ground.

“Malik did a hell of a job today just filling in for (Pollard) and filling in that role," Elliott said. "That one drive, he got us going pretty good. … He played really good ball.”

Pollard and Elliott have split the backfield this season, but there's little question that the former's elite speed and balanced running ability makes him more valuable while adding a different element to the offense on the edge and in the receiving game

This is why, as Pollard gets set to enter unrestricted free agency this offseason, it might be impossible for Dallas to afford him given the fact that other teams could be willing to drop a bag to make him a clear-cut No. 1 option.

Of course, the value of running backs in the NFL tends to be lower than most other positions. (Indeed, that could help Dallas re-do Zeke’s deal and keep him at a more cap-friendly rate.) But Pollard's game-changing ability makes him a player that other teams with money to spend would be more than happy to take a risk on.

With a touchdown in nine straight games this season, it's impossible to call Elliott a poor option in the Dallas backfield. But the Cowboys has been undeniably smoother with a speedy back spelling Elliott. Davis has proven he can be this for Dallas, as it's safe to say he's passed his "tryout" while being more than deserving of a spot on the roster once again next season regardless of who's in the running back room.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!