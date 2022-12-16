'They Hate Me!' Cowboys' Micah Parsons Explains MVP Take on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

Micah Parsons is looking to keep holiday cheer flowing as a major matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles looms.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons knows he won't be getting any Christmas cards from Philadelphia this year.

The football world is set to enjoy one of the most exciting gifts of all come Christmas Eve when Parsons' Cowboys (10-3) take on the Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) in what some view as a potential NFC title game preview. With two games separating the pair, it will likely play a major role in who wins the division ... and the conference's lone first-round bye afforded to the top overall seed.

Parsons poured fuel onto the eternal fire that is the long-standing divisional rivalry earlier this week when he questioned the MVP credentials of Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Von Miller's podcast. Dallas' sack master publicly questioned the Buffalo Bills linebacker whether the Eagles' success was a product of "Hurts or the team," a query that quickly went viral, especially amongst Philadelphia fans who believe that their dominant season has gone unnoticed, downplayed, or ignored.

As the Cowboys and Eagles prepare for their respective Week 15 preludes ... Dallas, for example, welcomes the Jacksonville Jaguars to AT&T Stadium on Sunday first (12 p.m. CT, Fox) ... Parsons addressed his comments, somewhat walking his words back while criticizing those who did not listen to his full comments.

"You've got to stand on everything you say just as a man, but obviously, they small-clipped it and took one line of what was really talked about," Parsons said on Thursday. "I'm pretty sure (Eagles fans) hate me ... But no pun intended or no disrespect to Hurts, I think he's doing great this year."

In the clip with Miller, Parsons does make a point to repeatedly say Hurts is "good." In the aftermath, Parsons claimed that his comments were made to support the Eagles' defense, which he feels could get lost in MVP discussions, especially when a thrower is involved.

To his point, only two players (Alan Page and Lawrence Taylor) have won the MVP Award and each of the past nine has gone to a quarterback.

"I'm a defensive guy and I said the Eagles' defense is the team to watch," Parsons declared "From a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys because the conversation was (is it) most valuable player, (or) is it just quarterback?

"Sometimes, I say, 'I know a couple of defensive guys who deserve to be in that conversation,' or even other positions, you know," he continued. "Even receivers. Look at what Tyreek Hill is doing this year. So it's nothing towards no quarterbacks or anything like that. It's about (the) most valuable player and what people bring to their team. That's what the conversation was about. That's just where I stand on it."

Insisting his focus remained on the surging Jaguars (winners of three of their past five) and rising thrower Trevor Lawrence, Parsons said he never meant to ignite further conflict between Dallas and Philadelphia. The comments obviously made their way to Philadelphia, where Hurts had no major reply (choosing to focus on Philadelphia's own Week 15 showdown with the Chicago Bears) but blocker Jordan Mailata told Parsons to "worry about his game this week."

Parsons was surprised that his comments became talking points on the 24-hour news cycle's endless debate stream, saying he was only trying to engage in a legitimate, if not spirited, debate with a fellow defender.

"If we can't have opinions, I mean, you guys get to talk (trash) all day, why can't we talk a little chatter?" Parsons asked rhetorically. "I don't understand what's so hurtful when we talk about each other. We're the players. We play every day. So, I think people should have opinions."

Philadelphia prevailed in the first meeting between the two teams on Oct. 16, though the 26-17 triumph came without starting quarterback Dak Prescott on the Cowboys' end of the deal.

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!