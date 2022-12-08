The Dallas Cowboys face the one-win Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Sunday as Houston coach Lovie Smith's team deals with another quarterback change.

After Davis Mills was benched for Kyle Allen, just two games later, Mills is slated to start again. ... with his Texans as 17-point underdogs to the powerful Cowboys.

But to Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy, Mills might still be a handful despite the Texans' lowly record of 1-10-1 and offensive struggles of the season.

"He's obviously someone we really liked coming out of Stanford," McCarthy said. "He's got good tape, he does a lot of good things, and they're a traditional West Coast offense with (offensive coordinator) Pep Hamilton there. You see the multiple personnel groups every play and just what you're trying to get done with that."

While the on-field success hasn't been there for Smith's Texans - fact is, they score 15.7 points per game, ranking them No. 31 in the NFL - the opposite can be said for McCarthy's Cowboys. Sitting at 9-3 after a 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, Dallas will once again face an opponent that it will be heavily favored to beat.

But as we have seen against the New York Giants and against the Colts, both teams were able to hang around until the latter stages of the game, despite many thinking blowouts were a sure-fire thing.

For McCarthy, Hamilton's West Coast offense - featuring solid rookie running back Dameon Pierce - is part of the challenge.

"It's clearly, in my view, it's the most quarterback-friendly offense in this league," McCarthy said. "We will definitely be challenged there."

For the vast majority of Cowboy Nation, the hope is that Dallas (which allows 17 points per and scores 28 points per, both top-three numbers) will not be challenged in the ways the Giants and Colts did. Is a blowout in store?

McCarthy's theme of the week is that this is the NFL, and games are tough to win. .... Even against a Texans team that has just one win to its name through 12 weeks.

