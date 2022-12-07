The Dallas Cowboys have been favored in most games this season, and Week 14 is no exception. Dallas opened the week as a 14.5-point favorite over the Houston Texans, and the line has now hit 17 points in some sports books.

The Cowboys are 9-3 and are having what has the potential to be a magical season, with a dominating defense, and an offense that can score quickly and often.

“It’s amazing how things change,'' joked Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who earlier this season coined the phrase, "We're Nobody's Underdogs!''

Wideout CeeDee Lamb seems to have turned a corner with the offense and the results are apparent, while quarterback Dak Prescott has taken full control of this team both on and off the field since his return from injury.

The Houston Texans, on the other hand, are mired in a 1-10-1 season, with really no positives on the horizon, other than next year's NFL Draft.

The last time an NFL team was at least a 14-point underdog was, well, also the Texans.

In last season's Week 7, the Cardinals were favored by 18 over Houston, and easily covered with a final of 31-5. The Texans were also 17.5-point underdogs to the Bills earlier in the season last year and lost 40-0.

See a pattern here?

The game is played on the field, as the old adage goes, but the Cowboys-Texans spread certainly seems appropriate.

Dallas is ranked No. 1 in the league with a +127 point differential, and the Texans rank dead last at No. 32 with a -99.

For what it's worth, the Cowboys are 7-4 against the spread this season.

