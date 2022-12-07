FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are on fire.

The Houston Texans are trying to keep from people getting fired.

But one QB is getting benched as the lowly Texas prep to play at Dallas on Sunday.

The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's game at the Cowboys, according to league sources.

Mills was the Texans' original QB1 this season before being replaced by Kyle Allen, who was in charge for a pair of underwhelming starts in losses to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins.

Allen had five turnovers (four interceptions and one lost fumble) in those games and accounted for two scores against the Texans in the defeat to Cleveland as a tipped pass was intercepted and returned for a touchdown and his lost fumble on a quarterback sneak was returned for a score.

By shifting back to Mills, who has 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, the 1-10-1 Texans get to further evaluate the former third-round draft pick from Stanford heading into the offseason.

At the same time, many expect the Texans to use their premium picks in the upcoming NFL Draft to select a QB like Alabama's Bryce Young or Ohio State's CJ Stroud.

Houston opted to pass on a waiver claim for released vet Baker Mayfield, who has landed with the Rams.

Texans coach Lovie Smith previously emphasized that Mills' benching wasn't necessarily permanent, but was done at the time to try to give the team its best chance of winning. That scenario didn't work out as planned, though, as the Texans weren't effective at passing the football and were one-dimensional in both of the past two games.

For the season, Mills has completed 61.9 percent of his throws for 2,144 yards for a 78.1 passer rating. He’s averaging an interception on 3.4 percent of his throws.

“It’s not just one soundbite that I can give you,” Smith said when asked why Mills was replaced at the time. “It’s a lot of things. It’s a body of work. Roles change throughout the course of the year or the course of the game. We could need Davis sooner than later. It can be long-term or short-term."

And it wound up being a short-term change as Mills heads back to the starting lineup for Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. ... where the 9-3 Cowboys are 17-point favorites ... pretty much regardless of who plays QB for Houston.

