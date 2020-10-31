FRISCO - Some much-needed reinforcements are on the plane for the Dallas Cowboys as they travel east for their Sunday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Linebacker Sean Lee, the veteran leader who has yet to play a down this season for Dallas due to a pelvic injury, has recovered from surgery to fight his way back. And additionally, offensive lineman Joe Looney - the previous starter at center who was injured on the first snap of the Cowboys Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns - has been activated.

Both vets come off of injured reserve as of Saturday and will be set to take the field against their NFC East division rivals. Dallas is struggling along at 2-5 but finds itself just a tick behind the Eagles - who are 10-point favorites in this one - who have a record of 2-4-1.

Dallas also elevated defensive back Saivion Smith from the practice squad after determining that veteran cornerback Chidobe Awuzie should remain on the injured reserve list, despite his efforts over the course of the practice week at The Star in Frisco to return.

Also not making the trip is quarterback Andy Dalton, who has spent the week in concussion protocol. The starting quarterback for Dallas will be, as expected, rookie Ben DiNucci.