Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has taken over the backfield in recent weeks with some explosive play. A knee injury for fellow ball-carrier Ezekiel Elliott allowed Pollard to shine while simultaneously showing who might be more deserving of more touches.

Headed into Thursday’s Thanksgiving matchup with the New York Giants, Pollard was aiming to build off of his dynamic performance against the Minnesota Vikings. After all, he had led Dallas in rushing in six of 10 games prior to Turkey Day.

Instead, it was Elliott who commanded the shared backfield in Thursday's 28-20 win over New York (7-4), as he put together one of his best performances since last season to help Dallas (8-3) snap a three-game Thanksgiving losing streak. The holiday allowed Elliott to fully embrace his “Feed Me!” approach, as he led all players with 92 rushing yards and a touchdown despite having less carries (16) than Pollard (18).

"I think it was a combination of everything," Elliott said. "We had a great plan ... The offensive line did a hell of a job executing the plan."

Elliott has had no problem reaching the end zone this season, especially as of late. He now has at least one touchdown in four straight games. However, room to run has been hard to come by. But Elliott's 95 yards was the most rushing yards he's had in a game since a Week 5 win against the Giants last season, as his 110 rushing yards in that game marks the last time he's reached over 100 yards on the ground.

But it's clear Elliott isn't letting a season sweep of the Giants and strong individual day get in the way of the primary focus.

"Right now, we’re a couple of games behind the Eagles," Elliott said. "Today definitely helped with one step forward trying to challenge for the division title but we still have a lot of work to do."

Elliott found ample room to operate on outside runs, including a 22-yard scamper on a short pitch in the first quarter that helped set up his six-yard touchdown two plays later to give Dallas a 7-3 lead.



He even out-rushed Giants star running back Saquon Barkley 95-39, who remains as the second-leading rusher (953) in the NFL after Thursday.

It's no secret that Elliott isn't the top-tier workhorse running back he once was upon entering the league in 2016, but he's continued to shine in his goal-line and short-yardage role alongside Pollard this season.



Ninety-five yards might not be an eye-popping season-high rushing total for a running back of Elliott's name recognition, but the Cowboys will need him desperately down the final stretch of the regular season and, hopefully, into the playoffs.

Dallas will host the Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) on Sunday, Dec. 4.

