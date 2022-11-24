Dak Prescott's Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime

Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants.

But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been behind a good portion of those mistakes, tossing two interceptions, including a throw into double coverage in the final two minutes to CeeDee Lamb, that took Dallas out of a promising scoring opportunity.

Prescott completed 10 of 16 of his passes in the first half for 116 yards and the two picks.

Dallas also committed seven first-half penalties for 47 yards.

However, it is not all doom and gloom for the Cowboys, who have been kept in the game thanks to breakout performances from Ezekiel Elliott and Michael Gallup.

Elliott had arguably his most explosive first half of the season, rushing seven times for 61 yards and the Cowboys' lone score, while Gallup added five catches for 63 yards on seven targets.

On the other end of the field, the Cowboys' defense has given up a handful of explosive plays but has still managed to minimize the damage, holding superstar Giants running back Saquon Barkley to just 29 yards on eight carries, as well as just eight yards on three catches.

It has been wideout Darius Slayton who has led the way for the Giants, catching two of his four targets for 58 yards, one of which set up their only first-half touchdown.

Suffice it to say, the Cowboys will have to nip the mistakes in the bud in order to earn their New York sweep.

The Cowboys will receive the second-half kick.

