Cowboys Camp Injury Update: 3 Starters Out on Day 1?

"We are going to be careful," COO Stephen Jones said. "We are not going to rush into it because it's a journey.”
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are unworried but yet planning to “be careful” with a trio of rehabbing starters when training camp begins this week in Oxnard.

"We are going to be careful," COO Stephen Jones said. "We are going to ease into it with any one of them. If anybody who might need a little bit (of time), we are not going to rush into it because it's a journey.”

The “journey” Jones is addressing in this ESPN visit does not specifically include QB Dak Prescott, who may be beyond “easing into” following his recovery from 2020 ankle surgery. This camp-caution list features Wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive DeMarcus Lawrence and defensive tackle Trysten Hill. Cooper and Lawrence have Pro Bowl resumes and are starters; the Cowboys would love for Hill to be counted again at least in the latter category.

CowboysSI.com has reported that Cooper could sit out the first few days of practice, with the first session scheduled for Thursday, but that Dallas does not believe this ankle rehab is a “serious” problem.

Along with Prescott, the Cowboys believe there will be no notable issues at camp with offensive line standouts Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La’el Collins. Jones does not expect extended absences for any of them or any other players who are coming off injury.

"We feel,” Jones said via ESPN, “everybody will be ready to roll."

