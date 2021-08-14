Cowboys Planning Breakup of Big 3 WRs?

See how Cooper holds up. See how Gallup steps up. Hand it to Lamb. That's the Cowboys' 2022 plan - but it doesn't have to be.

Glendale, Ariz. - The Dallas Cowboys are understandably proud of the trio of talented players who top the wide receiver depth chart. And the message the front office is sending, subtle as it is?

Enjoy 'em while you got 'em.

Some will wrongly make this about Dallas having "overpaid'' Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott and whomever else. But in truth, what the Cowboys are going to do with the gifted trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is by choice.

Dallas will choose to feature all three, on the field, in 2021.

Dallas might not choose all three, at the negotiating table, in 2021 and beyond.

The Cowboys invested big-time in Cooper, with a $20 million APY deal to begin 2020. Then they invested again, having spent the No. 17 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on CeeDee Lamb. And of course they already had in their employ former third-round get Michael Gallup.

READ MORE: The 'Gold Jacket' Future of Lamb

After 2021, Gallup is now out of contract, with NFL observers believing he'll be given, by somebody, $12 million APY or more if he hits free agency - and Dallas has already made it clear it won't try to extend him during this season.

After 2021, Cooper's contract is escapable, with Dallas able to get away with just $6 mil in dead money in the event of his release.

Lamb is the future, a singular reason the Cowboys can logic-out the idea of going with less-expensive talent alongside him in the receivers room, if necessary.

But is it "necessary'' to say goodbye to one of the three? Not really. It has been written that Dallas is currently projected to be $24 million over the salary cap next season, but these numbers are, as owner Jerry Jones likes to say, "fungible.''

The Cowboys in 2021 figure to boast arguably the NFL's best trio of wide receivers. And they can, if they make the choice, keep boasting about them in 2022. But it is clear that they are, at this time, leaning toward making a choice:

See how Cooper holds up. See how Gallup steps up.

And in the end? Enjoy the fruits of the labor of assembling this trio ... because after 2021, the fruits are going to be picked off the vine.

READ MORE: Watch Dak Throw in Arizona