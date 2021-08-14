WATCH: QB Dak Prescott Pregame Warmup - Cowboys at Cardinals

The Cowboys are ready to get another preseason matchup underway as they take on the Cardinals on the road.

With the 2021 NFL preseason ready to get underway for every team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are playing their second preseason game. After falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game last week, the Cowboys will hit the road to take on the Arizona Cardinals.

Last week, we saw a heavy dose of Garrett Gilbert at the quarterback position. He completed nine of his 13 pass attempts for 104 yards. Rico Dowdle led the way in the backfield for the Cowboys with eight carries for 43 yards.

Following a brutal 2020 season that saw Dak Prescott go down with a gruesome ankle injury, the Cowboys are hoping to bounce back as legitimate contenders in 2021.

We won't see Prescott tonight ... except in this form, as he goes through a pregame workout featuring relatively "normal'' throwing.

Prescott will undergo a Monday MRI back in Frisco when the team returns home, a procedure he and the Cowboys view as simply a "check-up'' on his muscle strain in his back/shoulder.

Many believe that they are the clear-cut favorites in the NFC East, but the games still have to be played.

READ MORE: GAME DAY Cowboys at Cardinals: Which Stars Will Play?

A lot will depend on whether or not the secondary can take a big step forward. Health will also play a key role for the Cowboys.

In tonight's preseason matchup with the Cardinals, there are a few key players to watch. Among them are wide receiver Malik Turner, quarterback Ben DiNucci, and rookie linebacker Jabril Cox. There are plenty of other players to watch, but those are a few.

Game Information: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals

Current Records: Dallas (0-1 Preseason) vs. Arizona (0-0 Preseason)

Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

TV/Streaming: NFL Network

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

READ MORE: Cowboys Make Key Admission About Dak's Arm

Mainly, the Cowboys will just hope they can come away healthy from this game. Getting young players playing time is important, but seeing no injuries occur is even more important, especially with a longer regular season than in years past.

Make sure to tune into this one. It may just be preseason, but there are plenty of young players who will look to earn their stripes. And as always, here's to a hopeful Cowboys' victory.