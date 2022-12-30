Cowboys 'Icing on the Cake!' CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club

Dallas receiver CeeDee Lamb made history against the Tennessee Titans as he became just the third player in Cowboys history to have 100 receptions in a season.

The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way.

Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was back-to-back 12-win seasons. The other was receiver CeeDee Lamb moving into the history books.

After his 11-catch, 100-yard night in Nashville, Lamb became just the third Dallas receiver to have 100 receptions in a season, behind two legends in tight end Jason Witten (110 receptions in 2012 and receiver Michael Irvin (111 receptions in 1995).

"I always wanna finish strong," said Lamb, who is doing just that this season. "That's always been my forte. I believe in myself and my teammates that we're gonna get the job done — 100 yards is just the icing on the cake."

That is sweet icing, and a superb result for a player many had doubts on if he could become the leading man on the Cowboys' offense. A chip on the shoulder for the doubters?

Possibly.

"There were questions - you can say it," Lamb said last week over potential doubters of his ability to be the leading guy. "If anybody else has questions, feel free to come ask."

Those questions have been asked, and he has answered them with authority.

After a slow start to the season (in part due to Prescott's injury absence for four games), Lamb's production has gone through the roof since Dak's return. In six of his last eight games, Lamb has surpassed the 100-yard mark. That is true WR1 form.

Oh, and that includes going past 100 yards in three consecutive games, too, as his desire (and Dak's prediction) to be a top receiver in the league is beginning to come to fruition. Over the last three weeks, Lamb has receiving totals of 126, 120, and 100. Coupled with 28 receptions and two touchdowns for good measure. He has arrived.

As head coach Mike McCarthy put it, his "dynamite" showing against the Philadelphia Eagles was dominant as he surpassed 100 receiving yards in the first half. He backed that up against Tennessee as he again secured triple digits.

What's next?

"We've still got a ways to go, honestly," said Lamb. "If we [clean up] our mistakes, we can be great."

With potentially nothing to play for by the time Washington is due to face Dallas in Week 18, Lamb may not get the chance to break "The Playmaker's" franchise record for receptions in a single season.

Third is still pretty good, though.

