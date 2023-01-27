Coach Kellen Moore: Finished 2nd for Panthers Job, But on Cowboys Hot Seat?

Rumor has it that the job in Carolina came down to Frank Reich vs. Kellen Moore and that the Cowboys coordinator - on the hot seat in Dallas - was the runner-up.

FRISCO - Kellen Moore reportedly finished second in the running for the head coaching job with the Carolina Panthers.

Next, we find out of he finishes second for the offensive coordinator job with the Dallas Cowboys.

On Thursday, the Panthers hired Frank Reich as the new man in charge in Carolina, plucking him from a group of three finalists that included interim coach Steve Wilks and Moore, the Cowboys' incumbent coordinator. ... with a report out of Carolina that the 34-year-old Moore "himself shared with the Cowboys that the Panthers head coaching job was between himself and Frank Reich.'' ...

Meaning that the job came down to him and Reich and that Moore was the runner-up.

Good for Kellen, we suppose, as maybe that helps him in next year's cycle ... Except that we assume that somewhere in Moore conversation in which he informed the Cowboys of how well the Carolina experience went, the Cowboys countered by informing him that Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy fell short of endorsing Moore as being job-secure once he returned to The Star.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

In Carolina, there is some disappointment over Wilks being passed over, even as many sort of assumed that owner David Tepper would end up favoring an offensive-minded coach. Reich - the first-ever QB in Panthers history and the former Indianapolis Colts head coach - is that.

So is Moore, though now whatever almost-sales job he did on the Panthers bosses must be repeated as he sets to meet with McCarthy for his "evaluation'' ... all amid speculation that special assistant Brian Schottenheimer could be a candidate to move up to the Dallas coordinator spot.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!