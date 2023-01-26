"I don't want to play this game today,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about the job security of his offensive coordinator. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

"I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy said in answer to a CowboysSI.com question about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated.”

McCarthy added that he planned on meeting with Moore this week.

“I’m hopefully to get together with Kellen as early as (Friday),'' he told us.

There had been conflicting news on the Panthers' decision regarding head coach candidate Moore, but now we know that Frank Reich just got the job.

In most circles, it was anticipated that Moore - assuming he doesn't get a top job elsewhere - would be retained in Dallas as the coordinator. The logic in favor of that? There is lots of it as it regards the 34-year-old coach, including the fact that on balance over the course of the last few years, the Cowboys have been among the most productive offenses in the league.

But there is also the 19-12 loss in the playoffs at San Francisco, where one TD was scored. And there are the struggles of QB Dak Prescott, who for all of his accomplishments also led the NFL in interceptions.

And so ...

There is ongoing evaluation of Kellen Moore.

