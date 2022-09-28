‘Another Level!’ Where Coach Mike McCarthy Ranks His 'Hungry' Cowboys Pass Rush

With the prime-time spotlight on the Dallas Cowboys Monday Night, NFL fans across the country had little choice but to tune in to "America's Team" try to take down the undefeated New York Giants.

And even if viewers chose to flip through the channels during a game that didn't get exciting until the third quarter, it would've been hard for them to miss the terrorizing pass rush that the Dallas defense put on Giants quarterback Daniel Jones en route to a 23-16 win.

"I've never been a part of the depth that we've had," Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday. "Probably one of the best rush units I've had was 2014, but this group definitely goes to another level because of the depth."

McCarthy attributes this depth to the competition within the locker room that has helped spark a clear edge in the front seven through three weeks of play.

"It's a good thing when players are fighting to get on the field," he said. "Guys want their opportunities, keeps everybody hungry."

Per Pro Football Focus, the Cowboys recorded 35 quarterback pressures on Jones in Monday's win, doing it all while a sick Micah Parsons got the occasional rest on the sidelines.

Instead, Dallas' front seven was led by DeMarcus Lawrence (three sacks), Dorance Armstrong (one sack, two quarterback hits, and a blocked field goal for good measure), and a handful of others like Chauncey Golston, Quinton Bohanna, and Anthony Barr, who were consistently blowing by their assignments and forcing Jones out of the pocket on countless occasions.

Safety Donovan Wilson even got in the action as well, recording his first sack of the season along with two quarterback hits.

Parsons was understandably quiet in the box score but still had two violent quarterback hits against Jones that warranted instant-replay love from ESPN.

The Cowboys are clearly "hungry," and perhaps the most appetizing matchup of all awaits the defense on Sunday.

The Washington Commanders have allowed quarterback Carson Wentz to be sacked 15 times this season, which is tied for first through three weeks. A surprisingly slippery Jones was able to escape a handful of would-be Dallas sacks as he rushed for 79 yards.

But Wentz, who has just 57 rush yards on 11 attempts, will likely find himself in a world of trouble a week after the Philadelphia Eagles sacked him nine times.

Headed into the Week 4 matchup with Washington at AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys are the only team in the league that has three players with at least three sacks. They'll have a real chance to add to this total while boasting their impressive depth when Sunday's NFC East bout kickoffs at 12 p.m. C.T.

