Skip to main content

DeMarcus Lawrence Foot Injury? 'Feeling Great,' Says Cowboys DE After Sacking Giants

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence notched three sacks against the Giants on Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are now 2-1 following their 23-16 victory over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Dallas defense once again proved why it's an elite unit as a Pro Bowl edge rusher took over the game. But, no, it isn't that one. Cowboys "lion-backer" Micah Parsons disrupted the game with pressures, but it was defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence who truly terrorized Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Lawrence posted three sacks on the night, along with seven pressures and four hurries. The three sacks that Lawrence had in Week 3 is the same amount he posted in all of last season. Additionally, it's Lawrence's eighth career career multi-sack game, while his three sacks in a game against New York also ties a career high for the Dallas vet.

Going into Week 3, Parsons led Dallas in sacks with four, while Lawrence had none. Now, Lawrence is closing the gap with some friendly competition.

"Feels great," Lawrence said after the game. "Me and Micah got a little bet going on, I feel like I was a little behind. The energy was up, my body felt good today, so I attacked it. I want all the guys to be the best they can be and also for myself, so we gonna keep competing."

Lawrence playing like he did against New York is fine news for Dallas. With Parsons already making a case for Defensive Player of the Year, having Lawrence play like this creates a tandem opposing quarterback will have nightmares about. 

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Snip20220927_71
Play

Cowboys QB Controversy? Dak Prescott Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'

Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.

By Geoff Magliochetti
kavontae turpin
Play

Cowboys Beat Giants on Monday Night Football: 3 Takeaways

Dallas moves to 2-1 after defeating the New York Giants 23-16 in Week 3.

By Logan MacDonald
cooper rush kayvon
Play

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"

Dallas backup quarterback Cooper Rush is 3-0 as Dak Prescott's replacement, including 2-0 this season.

By Art Garcia

Lawrence seems to possibly be on his way back to his former glory, when he made the Pro Bowl in 2017. Now, Lawrence and the vaunted Dallas defense look forward to Sunday against the Washington Commanders, who gave up nine sacks to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3.

Tank, by the way, did exit the Giants game at one point with a foot-related issue. But he promises he's fine.

“I’m OK,'' he said. "The body should be hurting after a tough win like that. I’ll be alright.''

Follow Logan MacDonald on Twitter

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Snip20220927_71
News

Cowboys QB Controversy? Dak Prescott Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'

By Geoff Magliochetti
kavontae turpin
News

Cowboys Beat Giants on Monday Night Football: 3 Takeaways

By Logan MacDonald
cooper rush kayvon
News

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush on Another Win: "That's the Job"

By Art Garcia
BCA0599A-1BC8-4C2A-84FB-A6668688497B
News

'I Had to Step Up!’ CeeDee Lamb Accepts 88 Pressure, Helps Cowboys Win at Giants

By Geoff Magliochetti
micah daniel
News

Micah Parsons, Sick: 'My 60% is 100%' - Cowboys Secure 23-16 Win at Giants: Live Game Log

By Timm Hamm
ceedee lamb 3
News

Rousing Redemption: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Overcomes Drop For TD Drama

By Zach Dimmitt
demarcus lawrence
News

Cardiac Cooper Does It Again As Cowboys Beat Giants: Top 10 Whitty Observations

By Richie Whitt
lamb ny
News

CeeDee Lamb's No Goat: Cowboys Grind Out Monday Night Win at Giants

By Mike Fisher