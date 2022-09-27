Rousing Redemption: Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb Overcomes Drop For TD Drama

Entering Monday night against the New York Giants, the three drops that Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb had against the historic NFC East rival last season probably wasn't something on the minds of many.

But maybe it was on Lamb's at MetLife Stadium Monday night - until it wasn't.

The Cowboys (2-1) ended up pulling out a 23-16 win. But as Dallas led the Giants 6-3 in the second quarter, Lamb had was arguably one of the most forgettable plays of his three-year career, and, somehow, made up for it later on with one of his most memorable.

Lamb had some underwhelming numbers - nine catches (on 22 targets) for 104 yards and no touchdowns - entering Week 3. He could've shot that total up on a single play, but it just wasn't meant to be.

Social media went ablaze as Lamb had a potential touchdown-killing drop where he had just one man to beat toward the pylon.

Said Lamb last season after three drops against the Giants: "I played terrible, to be honest. I feel like I could play better. I had three drops, something like that. I feel like I could’ve played better.”

Bad memories and a nasty taste likely arose in Lamb's head and mouth as he had to watch the Cowboys punt a few plays later.

But it was a new Lamb that came out of the locker room after halftime.

Tied at 13-13, Lamb made up for his earlier drop with four huge catches on what turned out to be the defining, go-ahead fourth-quarter drive for Dallas.

First, a 17-yard catch on a low-thrown ball from quarterback Cooper Rush. On the next set of downs, Dallas faced a 4th-and-4 at the Giants 37-yard line. Thoughts of another field-goal attempt from Cowboys kicker Brett Maher were clearly out the door for Dallas coach Mike McCarthy.

Rush was faced with quick pressure in the pocket, but found Lamb - who was hit hard on the catch - right at the sticks for a crucial first-down conversion. Lamb clearly had end zone on his mind, as Rush found him again a play later for a 26-yard catch to get Dallas to the 1-yard line.

And from there, Rush wasn't hesitant to look toward his top receiver on the next play. Lamb didn't flinch either.

After failing to haul in the earlier would-be touchdown with both hands, Lamb only needed one for the go-ahead grab that put Dallas up for good, 20-13.

He finished with eight catches for 87 yards, one touchdown, and one drop that became quickly forgotten.

Understandably, the touchdown is going to be what makes all the highlights and becomes the newest smartphone wallpaper for Cowboys fans until another play tops it.

Lamb, a talented Pro Bowler who is sure to be named to more during his career, is even more likely to drop more passes this season and the next. But for now, he seems to have exercised the drop demons at MetLife that have haunted him since last season.

