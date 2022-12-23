Cowboys vs. Eagles: Jalen Hurts OUT, RB Miles Sanders New Dallas Problem?

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders has quietly risen to the top of the rushing ranks this season despite having some boom-or-bust performances. Which version could the Dallas Cowboys see on Christmas Eve?

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly caught a break on Thursday after Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni announced that star quarterback Jalen Hurts would be unable to suit up for a highly-anticipated Christmas Eve matchup between the two rivals at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

But while the absence of an MVP candidate like Hurts certainly .... "hurts" ... the Eagles, there might not be as much of an advantage for Dallas' defense as some might think.

Eagles running back Miles Sanders is quietly the fifth-leading rusher in the league this season (1,110 yards) and fourth in rushing touchdowns (11) despite playing alongside arguably the best dual-threat quarterback in the league. And while his numbers clearly don't lie, he's shown he has some true boom-or-bust potential each time he takes the field given how up and down his production has been this season.

Sanders has three games with at least both 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But aside from that, he has had six games of 60 rushing yards or fewer this season. The trips to the end zone haven't decreased, as Sanders has scored in eight games this season.

It leaves room to wonder which version the Cowboys will see this time around. A look at the first meeting between the two teams this season, which resulted in a 26-17 win for the Eagles, might provide some hints.

Ultimately, Sanders didn't need to go above and beyond in the first meeting with Dallas. The Eagles leaned on their defense while the offense took advantage of short fields, as he finished with a steady 18 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.

But if he managed to come away with a respectable performance like this even in a win dominated by the defense along with the presence of Hurts in the backfield, Sanders could be in for a bigger offensive workload on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys D is also in "which-one-shows-up'' mode.

Said safety Jayron Kearse on Dallas' recent breakdowns: “We have the players to stop that but we didn’t get the job done. We have to figure some things out, especially at this point in the season where the road is not going to get easier.

“Just like we’re watching tape on other guys, they’re watching tape on us. I can assure you right now, they’re licking their chops.”

Now without Hurts to take away carries in the backfield, it could be Sanders' chance to show his "chops'' ... and Dallas' challenge to "figure things out.''

The Cowboys (10-4) and Eagles (13-1) kick off at 3:25 p.m. CT.

