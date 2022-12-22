Dallas Cowboys head coach has stated that linebacker Micah Parsons will have to deal with the added physicality thrown his way by offenses for the rest of his career.

Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons is dealing with opposing offenses doing everything they can to slow him down. Over the last month, it has worked, as Parsons' blistering sack pace has slowed dramatically.

Asked to be more a pass-rusher than a traditional linebacker, Parsons is now dealing with the physical aspects of that switch, with the player himself acknowledging the challenges it brings.

Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy's reflection on all of this? Get used to it, basically.

"It's going to be a constant for the rest of his career," McCarthy said. "I think it's a great position to be in. When you're the focal point of the opponent, it obviously speaks volumes of your ability and how you can affect the game."

The immediate good news on Parsons: He's been ill this week and missed two days of workouts, but returned to practice on Thursday in preparation for Saturday's visit from the Eagles.

Parsons started the year with eight sacks in just seven games as the former Penn State star was a game-wrecker. But since then - even though he justifiably made the Pro Bowl - teams have figured out a way to slow him down.

Running the football takes away Parsons' ability to rush the passer, and with the Cowboys struggling to stop the run, Micah has been reduced to a bystander of late.

Teams have also run the ball straight at Micah on read-option plays to force the linebacker to make a choice instead of straight-up pass rushing ... and it's worked.

In his last three outings, Parsons has just one sack, nine combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and three quarterback hits. Good numbers ... but not "Micah numbers.''

Part of that is the physical toll, as Parsons is getting worn down (along with the illness, it's a good bet that his sore shoulder is just one of many ailing body parts). But McCarthy says the linebacker is getting through it.

​"As far as the chips and all those things, that's a big part of our self-scout each and every week. He's handling it."

