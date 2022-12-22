Cowboys vs. Eagles BREAKING: Jalen Hurts OUT; Gardner Minshew QB1

Jalen Hurts is OUT for a highly-anticipated NFC East Division clash as the Dallas Cowboys host the division leading Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve from AT&T Stadium.

And it will happen without Jalen Hurts.

Said coach Nick Sirianni on Thursday morning: “‘He’s disappointed because he wants to play. But we have to do what’s best as an organization to put us in a safe spot …”

The last time these two teams met, the Eagles sent the Cowboys home with a loss. Cooper Rush was still the starting quarterback, as Dak Prescott recovered from his season-opening hand injury.

Weeks later, the Eagles will be the team without their starting quarterback, as Jalen Hurts' shoulder is a problem.

So with Gardner Minshew at quarterback, the Cowboys will hope to build back momentum. Dallas' defense has been a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, leading the league in pressures and 26 takeaways, while ranking second with 49 sacks.

On the flip side, the Eagles lead the NFL in team sacks at 55, and rank just behind the Cowboys in takeaways at 25. This could be worrisome for a Cowboys offense that has struggled with the turnover bug since the return of Prescott.

Despite losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Dallas secured a playoff berth. The Cowboys would have to win out and the Eagles would have to lose out for Dallas to top Philadelphia as NFC East Division champions.

LAMB TIME: CeeDee Lamb (1,087) reached 1,000 receiving yards last week for the second time in his first three seasons, joining Bob Hayes as the only two Cowboys with two 1,000-yard seasons in their first three years.

MILESTONE WATCH: Micah Parsons leads the NFL with six multi-sack games (1.5-or-more) in 2022. With a multi-sack game against the Eagles, Parsons would become the first Cowboys defender with seven multi-sack games in a season.

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (10-4) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (13-1)

ODDS: Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite vs. the Eagles.

GAME TIME: Saturday, December 24, 2022, at 3:25 p.m. CT



LOCATION: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV/RADIO: FOX, 105.3 The Fan

THE FINAL WORD: “Not to brag,” Dak Prescott said, “but I’m pretty mentally tough.”

"It's an attitude I've always had, honestly," Prescott said of his confidence. "Coming into the league I was confident in myself. I don't know if I'd have had the early success as I did if I didn't have that mentality … I always believed if a mistake happened, I can't allow that to bog me down to get in my head mentally."

