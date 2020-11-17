FRISCO - The 2020 NFL season is 10 weeks in. While the rest of league experienced some shocking losses, a Hail Mary victory and shakeups ... The Dallas Cowboys rested and started preparation for next Sunday's game in Minnesota.

During the off week, quarterback Andy Dalton cleared both concussion and Reserve/COVID-19 protocol. The veteran practiced on Monday and is expected to start, although coach Mike McCarthy has not named him QB1 yet.

The Cowboys (2-7) are now No. 27 on the Sports Illustrated list. Dallas is the second lowest ranked NFC East team, in front of only the Washington Football Team at No. 29. As the MMQB team writes:

The Cowboys likely get Andy Dalton back this week. I’m not sure it’ll matter much, and that’s less about Dalton than it is about a patched together o-line.

Dalton has not played since the Cowboys' Oct. 25 loss to the Washington Football Team, when he suffered the brutal concussion-inducing hit from linebacker Jon Bostic. Bostic was fined $12,000.

In four games this season, Dalton has completed 52 of 85 passes for 452 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions.

In what could be considered a lost season, Dallas is still technically in contention to make the postseason. The Philadelphia Eagles lead the division with a 3-5-1 mark, followed by the New York Giants (3-7), Washington (2-7) and then the Cowboys. The division collectively has fewer combined wins (10) than the number of weeks of the NFL season (11).

“I think we’re in this to still fight (in the NFC East),” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said. "We just have to stay the course here.”

Does the 'Tankathon' await in the irrelevant division?

Next up for the Cowboys, a trip to play the Minnesota Vikings, who are fresh off a win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. ... and yes, CowboysSI.com will be in Minneapolis to cover the event.