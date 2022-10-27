Skip to main content

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals 'The Standard' - And His Only 'Care'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is a team-first player, and he has reiterated that once again that the statistical aesthetics of playing quarterback don't really concern him.

Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated.

But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically pleasing as long as his team gets that W after four quarters.

"I want to win," Dak said this week, reflecting on his first game back after five weeks of rehab following thumb surgery, all of which culminated in a "conservative'' Week 7 win over Detroit. "If that means going out there and throwing it 20 times for 200 yards, touchdown [or] no touchdown, I'll do that. Or 400 [yards] and five touchdowns, whatever is asked of me that's all that really matters. I just care about the final score."

His comments are not surprising, given team leader Prescott's trademark selflessness. With Dallas' philosophy shifting maybe slightly toward defense-first smash-mouth football, Prescott could be asked to be a "game manager'' in certain situations. 

And that's just fine with him.

“Mostly you want to run the ball,'' he said. "When you run the ball that opens up the pass game, so we've got to establish that."

That doesn't mean Dak's 400-yard passing games are a thing of the past. It does mean trust in the Micah Parsons-led defense, the Zack Martin-led offensive line and a good backfield tandem in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

The 5-2 Cowboys could be without Elliott as he deals with a knee issue as he did not participate in either Wednesday's or Thursday's practice. So ...

"My confidence in Tony (Pollard) is through the roof," Prescott said. "He's a hell of a player, obviously, out of the backfield. Whether it's running the ball, whether it's catching or lining up at receiver."

As the Bears come to town for Sunday's Week 8 meeting, Dak's self-awareness is high, his ego is low, and his goals are just right. ...

As he just "cares about the final score.''

