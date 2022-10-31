ARLINGTON - Troy Aikman thinks the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for a receiver. Michael Irvin thinks the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for a receiver.

What does team owner Jerry Jones think?

"We'll just see,'' Jones said after Sunday's 49-29 win over Chicago. "My point is, we don't have to do anything. But if it raises its head, and it's right, then we'll do something."

Jones got even more specific with CowboysSI.com when we asked about a deal for a player at any position ahead of the Tuesday NFL deadline.

"We are evaluating the fit,'' Jones told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive visit. "I promise you I will pull the trigger (if the right deal presents itself). I've told you I'm still a wild-catter. I'm still a risk-taker.

"We are not afraid of taking that risk.''

Aikman and Irvin offered their opinion before this Week 8 win that propels Dallas to 6-2 going into the bye. And their thoughts ...

“You better have some offense in today’s NFL if you’re going to win games,” Aikman told TMZ when asked if his old team should look to add a wide receiver. “The way you have offense is you have weapons, and you’ve gotta have more than one or two.”

Dallas’ “one” would be CeeDee Lamb. Dallas’ “two” would be Michael Gallup. They were both involved in the 2021 Dak Prescott-led Cowboys offense that topped the league.

Of course, the roster no longer features Amari Cooper, who fell into disfavor at The Star and was trade-dumped to Cleveland.

“I think when they lost Amari Cooper this past year,” Aikman said, “he was a guy who definitely garnered some attention in coverage and it opened a lot of other things up.”

Aikman didn’t name names to help the Cowboys, who lived up to being big favorites over Chicago on Sunday. The Texans’ Brandin Cooks? The Steelers’ Chase Claypool? The Panthers’ DJ Moore? The Broncos’ Jerry Jeudy?

Or follow the lead of Aikman contemporary Michael Irvin and sign rehabbing free agent Odell Beckham Jr.?

That's Irvin's pinpointed guy, it seems. Aikman doesn’t have a name; he’s just got an educated opinion. A receiver trade, Aikman said, “would help them for sure.”

And Jerry's opinion? Even after watching his team score 49, his answer is not a "no.''