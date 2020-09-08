FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have revealed their Week 1 NFL Depth Chart ... reluctantly, I bet, given the nature of Camp Cover-Up ... and it includes lots of details and our "Top 5 Surprises.'' ...

First, the Depth Chart as Dallas prepares to play the Rams at Los Angeles on Sunday night to open their 2020 NFL schedule:

SURPRISE 1: WHERE'S CEEDEE? The rookie CeeDee Lamb isn't listed as a starter on the Dallas offense. In fact, oddly, only 10 starters are listed.

It's gonna be awfully hard for Dallas' three receivers to each catch 1,000 yards worth of passes if the Cowboys only start 10 men on offense.

READ MORE: Cowboys Amari Cooper 'Expects 3 1,000-Yard Receivers This Season

SURPRISE 2: DIGGS FIRST-TEAM? That's what is says about another rookie, Trevon Diggs, which elevates him above the incumbent Chidobe Awuzie. Yes, we know Chido is banged up. But still ...

SURPRISE 3: WHO IS THE PUNT RETURNER? The guy we've watched do it all summer is CeeDee. The guy listed here is Cedrick Wilson.

SURPRISE 4: ALDON SMITH A LINEBACKER? We knew that he was going to play a hybrid role - sometimes a defensive end, sometimes a "Designated Pass-Rusher.'' But it's notable to see him listed as a first-teamer ... at "outside linebacker.''

SURPRISE 5: THE D-LINE SHUFFLE? So is Trysten Hill a starter in the base D? We don't believe that (we explain here), but that's what it says. Is Tyrone Crawford a starting defensive end? And Everson Griffen isn't starting?

Hmmm. Our bet: Once we get to brand new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and once "Sunday Night Football'' has played its TV intro music and once Dallas actually rolls out its first 11 guys on offense and its first 11 guys on defense and maybe even its first 11 guys on the punt return team, it won't look quite like this.

But as special-teams coordinator John "Bones'' Fassel said this week to anybody who wants to know for certain: "Tune in.''