FRISCO - We're not wishing to burst the bubble of Trysten Hill and whatever true progress he's made this offseason to even be in the conversation as a Dallas Cowboys "starting defensive tackle'' in Week 1 on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Rams.

"At this point right now,'' Hill said recently, "I'm just focused on taking my team reps and taking advantage of this opportunity."

That opportunity for the 2019 NFL Draft "bust'' who played in just seven games with six tackles as a rookie has surely been earned, COO Stephen Jones is likely giddy about the progress - which explains why Jones declared on Friday that Hill, the second-round defensive tackle who last year only made noise when it came to missing or napping in meetings, blurted out the word "starter.''

"He has stepped up and never missed a lick,'' Jones told SiriusXM (via Jon Machota) in explaining the decision to make Hill a "first-teamer.'' "He's done a great job every day. He's been a true professional. I think he's really gonna pay off for us this year."

And Cowboys new head coach Mike McCarthy, who likely came to Dallas with no preconceived negative notions about Hill, recently said, “I really like what he’s done, since really the virtual meetings. He was always looking for extra work, ask a lot of questions, I’ve been very impressed.''

But wait. If the 6-3, 311-pound Hill, who experienced some maturity issues in college at Central Florida but has now outgrown those, is a starter ...

Where?

And when?

Dallas is loaded at the other three D-line spots, with DeMarcus Lawrence outside, with help from Everson Griffen and Aldon Smith (and soon, Randy Gregory), and then Dontari Poe figuring as the 1-Tech backed up by Antwaun Woods.

So did Tyrone Crawford lose the 3-Tech job vacated by the season-ending injury to Gerald McCoy? And did he lose it to Hill?

Our better guess: Trysten Hill is maybe not going to be a "starter'' in Dallas' base defense. Rather, he's going to be with the first unit when Dallas is playing Nickel defense. And that wouldn't put him ahead of Crawford; it would put him alongside Crawford, with Tyrone as the 3-Tech and Hill replacing Poe as the 1-Tech.

And even then, Dallas might end up using Griffen inside, in which case Hill might figure as the odd-man out.

But assume Hill as a being with the first group in the Nickel. How will the Rams line up on offense on Sunday? Probably with three wideouts. How will Dallas respond?

With the Nickel.

And if that happens on the first play of the game? Trysten Hill is a "starter.''

We believe Jones and we believe Crawford when he says that Hill is "growing into a pro ... "He’s focused, he’s hungry and he wants it.'' This is a positive thing for the the player and the team. But what we think Trysten Hill is going to get here is deserved acclaim as a true member of the rotation and, in the best way to describe it, a job as a "situational starter.''