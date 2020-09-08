SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcastsGame Day
Search

Should Cowboys CeeDee Lamb Return Punts?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Is Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb too valuable to be exposed to being used as the punt returner? Or is he too valuable as a punt returner to be kept from the job?

"We're so fortunate that he ended up being there for us," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said of Lamb being available as the No. 17 pick in April's NFL Draft. "I think he's going to make a big, big difference in our offensive football team, and for that matter even special teams. It's not going to surprise me to see him back there potentially helping in the return game as well."

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys 'The No. 1 Seed In NFC,' Proclaims Peter King

The 2020 Dallas Cowboys Are 'The No. 1 Seed' And 'The Team To Beat' In The NFC, Proclaims Peter King

Mike Fisher

by

JayGrif219

The Oddest Opener: Cowboys At Rams & Dallas' Top 10 Week 1s

NFL Eye-Openers: Dallas Cowboys At Los Angeles Rams Adds To Dallas' Rich Week 1 History ... A Top-10 List, With This As The 'Oddest Opener'

Richie Whitt

Cowboys Captains: McCarthy's Smart 'Little-League' Way Of Choosing

Dallas Cowboys Captains: Coach Mike McCarthy's Smart 'Little-League' Way Of Choosing

Mike Fisher

The Earl Thomas To Cowboys Story? 'You're Wasting Your Time'

Two Sources Close To The Situation Seem To Be Doing Me A Favor On Chasing The Earl Thomas To Cowboys Story: 'You're Wasting Your Time'

Mike Fisher

Why Cowboys Project Rams Ex Zuerlein As ‘Best Kicker In NFL’

A Simple Explanation For Why Dallas Cowboys Special-Teams Coach 'Bones' Fassel Projects Rams Ex Greg Zuerlein As ‘The Best Kicker In NFL’

Mike Fisher

Prediction On Trysten Hill Status As Cowboys 'Starter'

Our Prediction On DT Trysten Hill And the Declared Status As A Dallas Cowboys 'Starter'? It's Not Quite As It Seems

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Top 60 Greatest Players, Part VII: Zeke, Dez and Dandy Don

In honor of their 60-Year Celebration, our countdown of the 60 greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history - Nos. 26-30

Matthew Postins

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Source: The Dallas Cowboys Are Closing In On Signing DB Brandon Carr - For A Unique Role

Mike Fisher

by

Marcel.eaves

Cowboys Best Coast Pod: The Good And Not So Good Of 53-Man Roster

Dallas Cowboys Best Coast Pod: The Good And Not So Good Of 53-Man Roster

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Formed - With 2 Tricks (Including Brandon Carr)

Dallas Cowboys Practice Squad Formed - With 2 Tricks (Including Brandon Carr)

Mike Fisher