Cowboys Ex Robert Quinn Traded to Enemy Eagles - Bears 'Black Cobra' Blockbuster

Did the Eagles "need'' to trade for a passh-rusher? Maybe not. But they've got him ... and now Robert Quinn might represent yet another obstacle to Cowboys success.
FRISCO - There is good Dallas Cowboys news as it relates to the Wednesday trade of old friend Robert Quinn.

The good news? As Dallas plays the Chicago Bears this weekend, they will not have to face the terrific pass-rusher ... as the Bears have just dealt him away.

The bad news? The Bears sent him to the Philadelphia Eagles, who are 6-0, continuing to accumulate talent in go-for-it mode, and are likely Dallas' biggest obstacle in trying to climb out of the NFC East and into the playoffs.

This qualifies as a "blockbuster'' trade no doubt, though not due to the price paid. The Eagles give up only a 2023 fourth-round pick in the trade. But it is a "blockbuster'' because of what the Pro Bowl defensive end Quinn can do - and the Cowboys, having employed him for one season while he gained the playful nickname "Black Cobra ... know very well what he can do.

This season, Quinn, 32, is off to a slow start with just one sack. But in 2019, the three-time Pro Bowler got 11.5 sacks (and a fat Bears contract) for the Cowboys. And he had an 18.5-sack season.

Some could argue that the Cowboys viewed his salary as prohibitive, but the Bears are reportedly picking up most of that tab to facilitate the swap. 

More important in Dallas, part one: The Cowboys pulled the trigger on their own trade this week, filling a run-stopping need by acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

More important in Dallas, part two: It can be argued that with DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons and the rest of the Cowboys pass-rush crew - No. 1 in the NFL - another end does not represent need. 

Did the Eagles "need'' him? Maybe not. But they've got him ... and now Robert Quinn might represent yet another obstacle to Cowboys success.

