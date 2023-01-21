Dallas will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers here in San Jose on Sunday with a berth in the NFC title game on the line. ... but Peyton Hendershot may not be a part of things.

SAN JOSE - In this space, we playfully refer to him as "The Legend of Peyton Hendershot'' in honor of the way the undrafted rookie tight end dramatically jumped his way onto the 2023 Dallas Cowboys roster.

But this weekend, the Hendershot story might've just turned a bit sideways.

Dallas will kick off against the San Francisco 49ers here in San Jose on Sunday with a berth in the NFC title game on the line. ... but Hendershot may not be a part of things.

In this rematch from last year's playoff heartbreak matchup for Dallas, Hendershot is now a late add to the injury list due to a hamstring he hurt during practice this weekend.

Hendershot is now listed as questionable for Sunday.

The Cowboys have a fondness for using multiple tight ends, with Dalton Schultz as the lead guy and as a key Dak Prescott target. But Hendershot has played a role in the team's offense, too (he recorded a pair of TD catches this year) and he is also a helper on special teams.

The Cowboys on Saturday made a handful of roster moves designed of course to help them on Sunday ... and now cross their fingers that they will be fully healthy at tight end.

