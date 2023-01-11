"You're looking at the (totaled) car like, man!'' Cowboys rookie Sam Williams says. "But God works in mysterious ways. I know He has something in store for me.''

FRISCO - On the surface, it all sounds quite incendiary, as technically Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive lineman Sam Williams has a warrant out for his arrest.

The details, however, via the Plano Police Department are far less troublesome than they first appear.

Williams is 'wanted'' for reckless driving, as TMZ has accurately noted. But the Ole Miss product and rotational pass-rusher for the playoff-bound Cowboys is not in any particular trouble, as the police say there is "no plan to find and arrest him.''

Rather, he has simply been contacted and asked to turn himself in to the Plano police, he will be served, and then he will be a charge that is considered a misdemeanor.

Williams and his brand new Corvette slammed into another vehicle around 2:15 p.m. CT in Plano on Dec. 22. There was not a serious injury resulting from the accident, though Williams did miss the next game on the Cowboys schedule, the Dec. 24 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Williams and other driver were briefly hospitalized with minor injuries, Williams eventually being officially listed by the team as having sustained neck strain.

Williams, 23, spoke about the incident, expressing thanks that the accident wasn't worse.

"You're looking at the (totaled) car like, man!'' he said. "But God works in mysterious ways," said Williams, who has had a fine season in his first year in Dallas, appearing in 15 games and totaling 22 tackles along with four sacks. "I know He has something in store for me.''

