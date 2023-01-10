Cowboys 'Most Dangerous NFC Playoff Team'? Power Rankings

The Dallas Cowboys are one of 14 NFL teams left with a shot to make it to Super Bowl XLVII.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are one of 14 NFL teams left with a chance to make it to Super Bowl XLVII in Glendale, Arizona. Dallas finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, good for the fifth seed as the top Wild Card team in the NFC.

The Cowboys have a date, and rematch, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who started their 2022 NFC South division-winning season with a win at Dallas. Quarterback Tom Brady (7-0 lifetime) has never lost to the Cowboys.

With bad memories of an early 2021 exit to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild card round, the Cowboys are searching for momentum after failing to score at touchdown in their regular season finale defeat to the Washington Commanders.

Dallas and the Buccaneers face off on Monday Night Football in Tampa Bay. Here is how Bleacher Report ranked Dallas and Tampa Bay, heading into the postseason:

Dallas at No. 6:

"The Cowboys are the most dangerous team on the NFC side of the ledger," Bleacher Report NFL analyst Brent Sobleski said. "No, they're not as good overall as the rival Philadelphia Eagles when Jalen Hurts is on the field. But Dallas features too many difference-makers not to worry about them as a legitimate Super Bowl contender."

"Dak Prescott is an under-appreciated yet reliable quarterback. Running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott provide a wonderful dynamic duo. CeeDee Lamb is one of the league's best route-runners. On the other side of the ball, Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence are game-wreckers. When the pressure doesn't get to opposing quarterbacks, Trevon Diggs is in the defensive backfield waiting to snag an interception. The Cowboys aren't perfect by any means, but they have the individuals to completely change games."

Tampa Bay at No. 12:

"On one hand, you have to respect Tom Brady's resume and legacy," analyst Maurice Moton said. "He's a seven-time Super Bowl champion who's played in more postseason games (47) than anyone in NFL history. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't pass the eye test as a Super Bowl contender.

"The Buccaneers won a watered-down NFC South division without a double-digit win total. While they have a top-10 defense, the club ranks 24th in scoring, racking up more than 24 points in a game just twice this season."

"If anyone other than Brady took snaps under center for the Buccaneers," Moton continued, "most of us would agree Tampa Bay will make a quick playoff exit, but TB12 gets the benefit of the doubt even though he's 45 years old."

RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (12-5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9)

ODDS: Dallas is a 3-point favorite vs. the Buccaneers.

GAME TIME: Monday, January 16, 2022, at 7:15 p.m. CT

LOCATION: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay, Florida)

TV/RADIO: ESPN/ABC, 105.3 The Fan

Full Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)