FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Sam Williams says he is “OK” after he was involved in a Thursday afternoon car crash in Plano.

But as of Friday morning, the Cowboys have yet to clear him for the weekend’s game, team owner Jerry Jones telling 105.3 The Fan that Williams’ status is dependent on the “concussion question.”

Police tell the media outlet it is believed that Williams was driving a Corvette near SH 121 and Preston Road - an area not far from the Cowboys team headquarters at The Star in Frisco - when he was hit by another car that may have failed to yield to oncoming traffic.

Williams was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, police said, as was the driver of the other car.

Police, who are examining whether excess speed was a factor in the crash, say neither person appears to have been seriously injured.

Williams, a 23-year-old rookie, has been an important contributor as part of the rotation for the Cowboys' defensive end group in his first season. In April, the Cowboys chose Williams in the second round with the 56th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Williams, who played college football at Ole Miss, has three sacks this year for the 10-4 Cowboys, who are currently preparing for their NFC East showdown in a Christmas Eve meeting against the 13-1 Philadelphia Eagles this Saturday at AT&T Stadium.

