Cowboys Rule Out 3, Update Amari Status

FRISCO - It is not an unusual occurrence: Amari Cooper, for reasons of injuries big and small, is not able to fully practice during the week ... and then he shows up for that week's Dallas Cowboys game and performs, despite the ailment, at a Pro Bowl level.

That's the hope the Cowboys have entering Thursday’s practice, which will bring the first injury report of the week to Cowboys Nation ... and it will include the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

Dallas coach Mike McCarthy labeled Cooper as "limited'' due to what the team has indicated is a case of bruised ribs. Cooper may have twice irritated an already nagging issue during the Week 2 win at the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 1-1 Cowboys play host to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night and the fact that Cooper isn’t being listed as "out'' is a positive sign for the Dak Prescott-led offense, which is already missing receiver Michael Gallup and right tackle La'el Collins.

More news about the Thursday workout: Safety Donovan Wilson (groin), defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), tackle Ty Nsekhe (illness) and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins (knee) will not participate, with McCarthy already ruling out Armstrong, Nsekhe and Watkins for the game.

McCarthy said “there’s definitely a chance” that linebacker Keanu Neal can come off the COVID list in time to play Monday vs. Eagles. Defensive end Randy Gregory is coming off the COVID list and is scheduled to play Monday for a Cowboys team that will be missing the other starting end, DeMarcus Lawrence, who is on IR with a broken foot.

