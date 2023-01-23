The competition between the Cowboys and 49ers in the NFL playoffs continued on social media after the final gun, with Micah Parsons and Deebo Samuel going at it.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys were eliminated from the NFL Playoffs by virtue of a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Sunday evening.

But the competition hasn't stopped there.

Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons and 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel took their on-field battle to social media. Samuel poked fun at Parsons for famously stating, "This is who I wanted" in the days before the game.

Samuel posted on his Instagram feed to call out Parsons with a picture of the former Defensive Rookie of the Year and the caption, "Don't Poke The Bear," which of course, irked Parsons.

Parsons replied in the comment section, "Lol what did you do today fam lol?!" calling out Samuel for what he perceived to be a lack of production during the 49ers win.

Samuel finished the game with just four catches for 45 yards and four carries for 11 yards.

Hardly stats to brag about, but a win is a win, and the 49ers are the ones advancing to the NFL Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. ... which might cause even the most staunch Cowboys supporter to wonder ...

Why is Micah still talking trash after a loss?

Parsons ended his comment by offering credit to the winning team, saying, "But congrats on the win!"

But ... Parsons just couldn't stop, as he added, "But don’t put me in this weak ass slide."

The Cowboys have not been to a conference championship game since the 1995 season ... and are now left to wage war on Instagram ... we suppose.

