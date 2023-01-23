The Cowboys traveled west to meet the 49ers at Levi's Stadium in the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs on Sunday.

As the Dallas Cowboys prepared for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the Divisional Round matchup was to feature two quarterbacks who have surprised many recently. ... and one quarterback who will be protected by another "surprise.''

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy's improbably journey from the final overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft - known affectionately as "Mr. Irrelevant" - to starter is the thing fairy tales are made of.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's season of co-leading the league in interceptions, although missing five games, seemed to have leveled out. ... until it didn't.

"Guys played their asses off on defense, gave us an opportunity to win this game,'' Dak said after the 19-12 loss that featured two back-breaking interceptions. "For us to only put up the points that we did, that's unacceptable. It starts with me. I've got to be better.

"There's no other way to sugarcoat it."

How did this all unfold? Follow along ...

Both signal-callers had impressive games in the Wild Card Round, and both teams look like offensive powerhouses heading into Sunday.

Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another in Dallas' impressive win at Tampa Bay. It was a much-improved performance over the way he ended the regular season, with 11 interceptions over his final seven games.

He's been helped greatly by rookie first-round offensive lineman Tyler Smith, whose selection was criticized by many at the time ... but praised by all now.

Said Dak: "He’s a baller. He’s a baller and a mauler. Strong as hell. ... To just be 21 and playing the way he’s playing is so, so impressive."

Part of Tyler's talent is versatility. Depending on the health of vet linemen Tyron Smith and Jason Peters, he's shuffled from left tackle to left guard, at a moment's notice, with no noticeable problem. In fact, he's been so good at left tackle - where he will start today against Nick Bosa and the vaunted Niners defense - that when institution Tyron returned to the lineup late in the season, it was Tyron, not Tyler, who shifted to the right side.

Said another institution, guard Zack Martin: “I don’t think people are giving (Tyler) the credit he deserves. … God, he’s just such a freak.”

Meanwhile, another rookie is central to the Niners' success.

Purdy's performance has been less expected than Dak's turnaround.

The rookie quarterback threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and scored another on the ground. Purdy became the first rookie signal-caller to account for four touchdowns in a playoff game while throwing for the most yards by a rookie in a playoff win since Sammy Baugh in 1937.

“I definitely won’t underestimate him,” Cowboys linebacker/edge rusher Micah Parsons said. “He might have surprised some people early on into thinking no rookie is going to come in and beat us and he’s taken them this far. Super excited to go against him to see what he’s got.”

Dallas has won five of the last eight against the 49ers but lost 23-17 to San Francisco at AT&T Stadium in the Wild Card Round last year.

FIRST QUARTER: 49ers 3, Cowboys 0

The 49ers will start the game with the ball first.

McCaffrey runs off right tackle for no gain, then Purdy is sacked for a loss of nine yards to the SF 16. On 3rd and 19, Purdy hits Samuel for 12 yards.

Wishnowsky punts 46 yards to DAL 26.

Prescott passes incomplete short left to Lamb. PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith, Offensive Holding, 10 yards, enforced at DAL 26 - No Play.

Pollard left end to DAL 22 for 6 yards, Prescott pass short right to T.Hilton to DAL 36 for 14 yards.

Pollard right guard to DAL 35 for -2 yards, Prescott pass short left to C.Lamb to DAL 40 for 5 yards.

On 3rd and 7, Prescott pass incomplete short middle to D.Schultz.

Anger punts 55 yards to the SF 5, returned by McCloud to the SF 18.

McCaffrey right tackle to SF 21 for 3 yards, Samuel right tackle to SF 27 for 6 yards. On 3rd and 1, McCaffrey up the middle to SF 30 for 3 yards.

Purdy pass deep right to G.Kittle to DAL 39 for 31 yards.

McCaffrey up the middle to DAL 38 for 1 yard, Purdy pass incomplete deep left to B.Aiyuk. On 3rd and 9, Purdy pass incomplete short left to C. McCaffrey.

Wishnowsky punts 38 yards to end zone.

Elliott right tackle to DAL 21 for 1 yard, Pollard left end to DAL 21 for no gain.

INTERCEPTION 49ERS: Prescott pass short left intended for M. Gallup INTERCEPTED by D. Lenoir at DAL 27. D. Lenoir pushed ob at DAL 21 for 6 yards.

Purdy sacked at DAL 27 for -6 yards, Purdy pass short left to McCaffrey to DAL 27 for no gain. Purdy pass deep right to B.Aiyuk to DAL 10 for 17 yards.

Purdy pass short right to McCaffrey to DAL 8 for 2 yards. DAL-C. Watkins was injured during the play.

Purdy up the middle to DAL 8 for no gain, Purdy pass incomplete short left.

FIELD GOAL 49ERS: Gould 26 yard field goal is GOOD with 2:12 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 13 yards in 7 plays and took 3:37 off the clock.

Gould kicks 62 yards from SF 35 to DAL 3. K. Turpin to DAL 26 for 23 yards.

Prescott pass short right to N.Brown pushed ob at DAL 29 for 3 yards, Prescott pass short right to C.Lamb ran ob at DAL 36 for 7 yards and a first down.

PENALTY on DAL-Ty.Smith, False Start, 5 yards, enforced at DAL 36 - No Play.