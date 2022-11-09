Cowboys to Odell Beckham Jr.: 'Head-Hunters!' with 'Vibe'! Micah Parsons, Dez Bryant Recruiting

"Defense wins championships!! ... We (are) head-hunters over here!!''

Micah Parsons is using Twitter to join in the chorus of those who want Odell Beckham Jr. to join the Dallas Cowboys.

The top free-agent wide receiver is getting closer to his return after sustaining an ACL injury in last February's Super Bowl, and the Cowboys are in hot pursuit of Beckham, with multiple Cowboys personalities issuing statements or offering their pitches to the two-time All-Pro.

On that list now is Dez Bryant, who took to Twitter, endorsing a tweet from Micah Parsons. Bryant-quote tweeted Parsons, saying, "Come [OBJ], it's a real vibe down here … Dallas TX stand up!"

The "vibe'' view is shared by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who said Odell would "look pretty good ... with a star on his helmet.'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy added that his review of Beckham as a player is that he is "excellent.''

And, of course, fans of other teams doing their part to sway Beckham away from Dallas.

"You would 100% win with Mahomes, Kelce, and Big Red. Family atmosphere, loudest crowd, and no turf." one person wrote of OBJ and the Chiefs. "Oh yeah, best BBQ by the way too. Just something to think about champ."

Beckham responded to Gunnels, "It ain't out the question."

And this is where Parsons jumped back in.

"Defense win championships!! Don't forget who ended that Super Bowl last year!! We head hunters over here!!"

This followed Micah's original "Let's Do This Shit!'' communication with OBJ, urging him to sign with Dallas, causing Beckham to note his family-fan ties with the Cowboys.

The Cowboys' defense is playing at a high level, allowing just 16.6 points per game (third-best in the NFL). At the same time, Dallas is leading the league in sacks with 33.

"Head-hunters''? Something like that. "OBJ hunters''? Yes, that is a good way to describe what Dallas is doing as well.

