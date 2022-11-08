We can weigh the "pros and cons'' of Odell Beckham Jr. potentially signing with "America's Team," the Dallas Cowboys; to us, it's not an easy call.

But Las Vegas has spoken, giving the Cowboys the best odds of signing Beckham, at +250 with a 29-percent chance of a deal happening.

And the Cowboys are speaking, too.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy have discussed openly their admiration for OBJ.

Is there another level at which Beckham Jr. needs acceptance? Of course - the locker room.

Enter Micah Parsons.

Man, OBJ, talk to me!'' Micah wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Let's do this shit!!!''

So the owner wants to do it. The coach seems in favor. And the team's best player is on board?

What's left to debate?

There is no questioning the ability of the two-time All-Pro. During his career he's been a proven No. 1, going over the 1,000-yard receiving benchmark in five of eight seasons.

Adding Beckham to the Cowboys' offense would in theory make up for the trade-dump deal that sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

Yet, as with anything, the "Cost-Benefit Analysis" still applies. There are potential downsides to signing OBJ.

For one, money may be an obstacle. In a recent interview, Beckham suggested the idea of wanting a long-term deal in a place where he can "call home" for the "next three to four years." Does Dallas have its financial ducks in a row - not to mention the true willingness - to do that?

Additionally, there is that issue of "medical clearance.'' Is it really coming this week, a full thumbs-up following a knee rehab that would hopefully put him on the field late this month?

And maybe biggest of all: With teams adding a big star in any sport, there is always potential for drama. The Cowboys often seem to embrace that aspect of team-building, and we know Dallas presently has a harmonious locker room.

Does OBJ fit here in that way?

For the Cowboys, sitting at 6-2, behind the 8-0 Philadelphia Eagles, a deal of this magnitude could be similar to the ones Jerry Jones made in the early 1990s, when he traded for Charles Haley and then signed Deion Sanders.

But this shouldn't be about "making a splash.'' It should be about adding a player that works in the areas of finances, fitness and fit. And it seems like Micah Parsons is already giving his approval to that all-important third category.

