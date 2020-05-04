CowboyMaven
Wanna Bet? Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Edge Out the Eagles

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – According to Las Vegas, the Dallas Cowboys have better odds of becoming 2021 Super Bowl champions than do the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the rear view mirror, and the Cowboys roster taking shape, Cowboys Nation is full of optimism and so is the sports book. Dallas’ odds rose from +2000 (pre draft) to +1700, edging the Eagles +1900 odds.

So, if you bet $100 right now on the Cowboys to win it all, you’d win $1,700 if they hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the air.

The 2021 Super Bowl, Super Bowl LV, is planned for Sunday, February 7, 2021. Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. will play host for the third time. We are all of course hopeful that the game, and the season, will actually be played.

The Kansas City Chiefs (+400) are heavy favorites to win it all next season. But only five other teams are given a better chance to win the championship over the Cowboys.

Remember, oddsmakers know what they are doing and are wildly successful at it. The number is set to encourage betting and doesn’t necessarily reflect actual chances of a team winning the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, there are numerous storylines left to unfold. A high-profile example? With Tom Brady entering the NFL postseason picture with Tampa Bay, the 2020 season could get very interesting.

However, the DFW optimism is warranted and the Cowboys feel confident in the moves they’ve made.

Dallas beefed up the defense in free agency with the signings of Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy. In one of their best drafts in recent memory, the Cowboys addressed a need at cornerback (for the departed Byron Jones) by drafting Alabama’s Trevon Diggs and Tulsa’s Reggie Robinson II. The addition of Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb could make the NFL’s No.1 ranked offense even better in 2020. The new coaching staff brings with it a breeze of fresh air to ‘America’s Team.''

Wager or not, the Cowboys are set up for success. Also, edging the Eagles is always a fun thing. 

