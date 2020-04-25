CowboyMaven
NFL Draft: Cowboys Use Pick No. 51 on Alabama's Trevon Diggs

Matt Galatzan

FRISCO - After losing Byron Jones in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys were in need of some secondary help heading into the 2020 NFL Draft.

Luckily for Dallas, one of the highest-rated players left on its board at the position was still available when it was on the clock in Friday's Round 2, making the selection of Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs an easy one for Jerry, Stephen, and company.

“It’s been a tremendous experience. I’m extremely grateful,” Diggs said before the draft of getting to this point. “It’s been a lot different with what we’ve got going on in the world today, but it’s a little adversity. You have to work around it and make the best out of the situation that we have. It’s been a different situation. It’s been fun. It’s been a long process. It’s finally coming to an end, and the hard-working is finally going to pay off.”

The Cowboys had Diggs on the list of pre-draft considerations with the No. 17 pick in Thursday's Round 1 before star receiver CeeDee Lamb fell to them there.

The younger brother of former Minnesota Vikings and current Buffalo Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon had a different perspective on the draft heading in than most prospects, though he is excited about the chance of facing his brother in the future. 

“It would be fun. I would play with him or play against him,” he said. “I’m going to try to dominate him. I’m not trying to play. I’m just trying to dominate, that’s it. Because he’s going to try to dominate me, too. He’s not going to take it light on me, especially me being his little brother. He’s going to be like, ‘I have to dominate you.’ He calls it the ‘Big Brother Syndrome.’ He thinks he can beat me in everything, but I’m going to show him.”

In four years at Alabama, Diggs played in 44 games, where he amassed 68 total tackles, four interceptions, and 17 passes defended, though he did not become a full-time starter until his junior season, which was cut short due to injury. 

Diggs also helped the Tide to SEC Championship and National Championship wins over the Georgia Bulldogs, in the 2017-18 season.

In his final season, Diggs helped lead the Crimson tide to a second-place finish in the hyper-competitive SEC West, and a dominant Citrus Bowl wins over the Michigan Wolverines. He also ended the season as an All-SEC First Team selection. 

Diggs enters the Cowboys cornerback rotation as one of the most talented players on the roster, but one that will have to earn his spot with Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie, and Jourdan Lewis all vying to make a move for Byron Jones' old position.

Jhodge
Jhodge

Good pick!!

