Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!

When the Dallas Cowboys start a season with a record of 4-1, they - almost - always make the NFL playoffs. To the tune of 92 percent, that is.

But the last time a promising five-game beginning was ruined was 2008, by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 5-0 Eagles and 4-1 Cowboys meet in Philly Sunday night, each trying to derail the other's early-season momentum and grab control of the NFC East. According to this New York Times playoff predictor, the Eagles have a 94-percent chance of making the 2022 postseason. Dallas increased its chance from 69 to 82 percent with last Sunday's victory over the Rams in Los Angeles.

Something's gotta give. History says it won't be the Cowboys ... in the long haul, anyway.

Despite a disastrous opening game in which they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, failed to score a touchdown and lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a broken thumb, the Cowboys are shockingly at 4-1 entering the showdown. They have whipped the Eagles in three consecutive meetings, by a combined score of 129-64.

None of those were led, however, by Cooper Rush.

Whichever quarterback guides Dallas throughout the rest of the season has a positive precedent to live up to.

The Cowboys have started a season 4-1 24 times, and only missed the playoffs twice. That means 22 of 24 quick starts have led to postseason berths, including six Wild Cards, 16 division championships and Super Bowl victories in 1977, '92 and '95.

Under Prescott Dallas started 4-1 in 2016 and 2021, winning the NFC East both years.

In 2008 Dallas started 4-1 with coach Wade Phillips and quarterback Tony Romo, but finished 9-7 after losing a de facto NFC East Championship Game in Philadelphia in Week 17, 44-6, In 1984, coach Tom Landry's team started 4-1 but also limped to 9-7 after losing win-and-in games to the Washington Redskins and Miami Dolphins the final two weeks.

Divisions are rarely won before Halloween in the NFL. But strong starts - and playoff pushes - can certainly be confirmed.

