Cowboys WATCH: Fourth-Down Dak Fools Bucs for Walk-In TD

The Dallas Cowboys seemed to have quickly forgotten about their poor offensive play in recent weeks, and are proving it in Monday's NFC Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

After Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse intercepted Bucs quarterback Tom Brady in the end zone, Dallas proceeded to put together a 15-play, 80-yard drive touchdown drive to take a 12-0 lead. The drive ended with a well-executed bootleg run from Dak Prescott on 4th and goal. He fooled the entire Bucs defense with a fake hand-off to running back Ezekiel Elliott at the 1-yard line before leisurely running into the end zone.

So, why not 14-0? Cowboys kicker Brett Maher has missed both of his extra points wide right.

Despite getting backed up from the goal line following a holding penalty against Cowboys tight Dalton Schultz, who got the scoring started with a 22-yard touchdown in the first quarter, Dallas running back Tony Pollard had a tough eight-yard run to get the offense back into realistic scoring position.

The Cowboys then looked like they'd have to settle for a field goal, but coach Mike McCarthy's aggressiveness paid off.

