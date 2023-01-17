Follow along with Cowboys Country as we keep you up to date with live game updates as they happen.

The Dallas Cowboys head east to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the NFL's Super Wild Card weekend on Monday Night Football.

And what to expect?

"It’s playoff football,'' Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "The only thing we’re guaranteed is four quarters to go win ...''

It's a rematch of the Week 1 game that saw Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leave early with a broken thumb and miss the next five weeks. The Dallas offense sputtered in the season opener, scoring just three points and looking out of sync all day, even before Prescott's injury.

The Cowboys' offense matched that theme in the season finale against Washington, scoring just six points and looking lost most of the day.

In between those contests, the Cowboys looked like an NFC contender for most of the season. After Prescott's return from injury, Dallas averaged 32.5 points per contest.

The Cowboys have not won a playoff road game since the 1992 NFC Championship game, and have never beaten Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who is 7-0 lifetime against America's Team. That includes wins in the last two season openers.

“Obviously, a lot has changed for both teams since September. I think it’s just a matter of going through the season and gathering information that feels pertinent to your game plan. That has been our approach,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said.

“But you know, it’s playoff football. The only thing we’re guaranteed is four quarters to go win and move on to the next round,” McCarthy added. “Regardless of what they did to win their division, all of that, it’s two teams lining up with the opportunity to move forward.”

Brady finished with a losing record for the first time in his career, and the 8-9 Buccaneers had issues just making the playoffs this season, winning a weak NFC South.

There is a positive side to history for the Cowboys. They are 2-0 against Tampa Bay in the playoffs, although both victories were at home in the early 1980s.

Dallas starts the game with the ball.

FIRST QUARTER: Cowboys 6, Bucs 0

Prescott begins the game with three incompletions and the Anger punt goes 50 yards to the TB 25, and returned 10 yards to the TB 35.

Brady and the Bucs can do no better with a three-and-out of their own and Carmada punts 45 yards to the DAL 22, returned by Turpin seven yards to the DAL 29.

Elliott runs up the middle for a loss of two yards, then Pollard gains five off right end for a 3rd and 7. Prescott gets sacked for a loss of eight.

The Anger punt goes 45 yards to the TB 31. Thompkins returns it 10 yards to the TB 41.

Brady passes short to the left side for two yards to Evans, then Fournette runs off right tackle for three and a 3rd and 5. Brady throws incomplete to Gage.

The Camarda punt goes 54 yards for a touchback.

Pollard runs off left end for five, then Prescott hits Gallup for 15 and a first down.

Pollard runs for two, then Prescott pass short left to N.Brown to DAL 45 for 3 yards (A.Winfield; L.David). PENALTY on TB-A.Hicks, Roughing the Passer, 15 yards, enforced at DAL 45.

Pollard left tackle pushed ob at TB 22 for 18 yards.

Pollard right end to TB 22 for no gain.

TOUCHDOWN COWBOYS: Prescott pass deep right to D.Schultz for 22 yards, TOUCHDOWN. B.Maher extra point is No Good, Wide Right for a score of 6-0 Cowboys with 6:28 left in the first quarter. The scoring drive goes 80 yards in seven plays and took 3:32 off the clock.

Maher kicks 65 yards from DAL 35 to end zone, Touchback.

Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to TB 24 for -1 yard, White up the middle to TB 28 for 4 yards, Brady pass short right to R.White to TB 39 for 11 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete short right to R. White, knocked down by Dorance Armstrong. Brady pass short left to C.Godwin to 50 for 11 yards and a first down.

White up the middle to DAL 38 for 12 yards.

Fournette up the middle to DAL 34 for 4 yards, Brady pass incomplete short right to K.Kieft for a 3rd and 6.

Timeout #1 by DAL at 02:11

Brady pass short middle to M.Evans to DAL 22 for 12 yards and a first down.

Brady pass incomplete deep left to C.Brate, Brady pass short right to C.Godwin pushed ob at DAL 16 for 6 yards for a 3rd and 4. T.Brady pass short right to C.Godwin to DAL 5 for 11 yards and a first down.

END of the FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER: Cowboys 6, Bucs 0

Brady pass incomplete short left to J.Jones.

INTERCEPTION COWBOYS: Brady pass short middle INTERCEPTED by J.Kearse at DAL -9. Touchback.

